Nov. 29, 1998: In their first return to Baltimore after moving to Indianapolis, the Colts fall to the Ravens, 38-31, at Ravens Stadium. Jim Harbaugh passes for two touchdowns and afterward, on the sidelines, presents the game ball to former Colts great Johnny Unitas.

Nov. 25, 1989: In Gary Williams’ coaching debut at Maryland, the Terps crush Delaware State, 87-53, at Cole Field House. Jerrod Mustaf scores 30 points for the winners.

Nov. 27, 1976: Loyola College wins the NCAA Division II soccer championship, 2-0, over New Haven (Conn.) in Seattle. Ian Reid (Woodlawn) and Pete Notaro (Patterson) score for the Greyhounds, who finish 21-1.

QUITE A BOOT Calvert Hall s Phil Maraiglia practices his specialty kicking field goals fori Thanksgiving Day game against Loyola. Last year Marsiglia kicked a 42 yard field goal in closing seconds to win game. Date Created: 1970-11-24 Copyright Notice: Baltimore Sun Folder Description: Football Players Folder Extended Description: Alphabetically: M Title: FOOTBALL PLAYERS M Subject: FOOTBALL PLAYERS (HOTZ / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Nov. 27, 1969: “I still can’t believe it,” Phil Marsiglia says after kicking a 42-yard field goal on the game’s final play, giving Calvert Hall a 17-14 win over Loyola before 14,000 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the first-ever 3-point attempt for Marsiglia, a junior.

Nov. 26, 1964: City’s Preston Nash and Maceo Gray score touchdowns as the Black Knights defeat archrival Poly, 14-6, before a crowd of 23,232 at Memorial Stadium. Coach George Young’s team finishes 8-1, handing Poly its first loss to a local team in 21 games.

Nov. 30, 1957: More than 101,000 fans see Navy stop Army, 14-0, in Philadelphia as Ned “Crazy Legs” Oldham scores both touchdowns. Afterward, the Midshipmen accept a Cotton Bowl bid to play Rice on New Year’s Day. Navy wins that one, too.

Nov. 30, 1919: It’s a bad day for Army, all around. Following the Cadets’ football loss to Navy, 6-0, at the Polo Grounds, General John J. Pershing can’t find his khaki-colored automobile and stands in the rain for 15 minutes while police locate the car.

Nov. 29, 1900: The Johns Hopkins football team defeats Maryland, 12-0, in front of 2,500 fans in “as pretty a game as has been seen in Baltimore for many days,” The Sun reports. Thomas Riggs scores both touchdowns for the Blue Jays.

Date Created: 1951-10-06 Copyright Notice: Other Folder Description: Jones, Stanley Folder Extended Description: 550 - 121 | ( Football Player) | ( 1-5-6-7-8-9) |University of Maryland. Stan. Title: JONES, STANLEY (FOOTBALL PLAYER) Subject: JONES, STANLEY (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Birthday

Nov. 24, 1931: Stan Jones, a two-way lineman for Maryland’s 1953 national champions and Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the 1963 NFL champion Chicago Bears. Jones died in 2010.

