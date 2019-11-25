Nov. 29, 1998: In their first return to Baltimore after moving to Indianapolis, the Colts fall to the Ravens, 38-31, at Ravens Stadium. Jim Harbaugh passes for two touchdowns and afterward, on the sidelines, presents the game ball to former Colts great Johnny Unitas.
Nov. 25, 1989: In Gary Williams’ coaching debut at Maryland, the Terps crush Delaware State, 87-53, at Cole Field House. Jerrod Mustaf scores 30 points for the winners.
Nov. 27, 1976: Loyola College wins the NCAA Division II soccer championship, 2-0, over New Haven (Conn.) in Seattle. Ian Reid (Woodlawn) and Pete Notaro (Patterson) score for the Greyhounds, who finish 21-1.
Nov. 27, 1969: “I still can’t believe it,” Phil Marsiglia says after kicking a 42-yard field goal on the game’s final play, giving Calvert Hall a 17-14 win over Loyola before 14,000 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the first-ever 3-point attempt for Marsiglia, a junior.
Nov. 26, 1964: City’s Preston Nash and Maceo Gray score touchdowns as the Black Knights defeat archrival Poly, 14-6, before a crowd of 23,232 at Memorial Stadium. Coach George Young’s team finishes 8-1, handing Poly its first loss to a local team in 21 games.
Nov. 30, 1957: More than 101,000 fans see Navy stop Army, 14-0, in Philadelphia as Ned “Crazy Legs” Oldham scores both touchdowns. Afterward, the Midshipmen accept a Cotton Bowl bid to play Rice on New Year’s Day. Navy wins that one, too.
Nov. 30, 1919: It’s a bad day for Army, all around. Following the Cadets’ football loss to Navy, 6-0, at the Polo Grounds, General John J. Pershing can’t find his khaki-colored automobile and stands in the rain for 15 minutes while police locate the car.
Nov. 29, 1900: The Johns Hopkins football team defeats Maryland, 12-0, in front of 2,500 fans in “as pretty a game as has been seen in Baltimore for many days,” The Sun reports. Thomas Riggs scores both touchdowns for the Blue Jays.
Birthday
Nov. 24, 1931: Stan Jones, a two-way lineman for Maryland’s 1953 national champions and Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the 1963 NFL champion Chicago Bears. Jones died in 2010.