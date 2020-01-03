“It’s a risk-reward give-and-take, but most times, the reward is greater than the risk, and I think we’ve gotten better at it over the years,” he said. “I think she’s gotten better at recovering out of it. There are things fundamentally basketball-wise on defense that she doesn’t necessarily do. So your natural reaction as a coach when you see those things is, ‘No, no, no,’ but then it worked out. So you certainly have to give her a little more leeway as far as going for steals.”