Towson falls to George Mason in its first men’s basketball game in nearly a month

Towson, playing its first game since Nov. 27 because of pandemic-related postponements, pushed host George Mason until the closing minutes before falling, 70-65, in men’s basketball Wednesday.
Towson (0-4) outscored its former Colonial Athletic Association rival in the second half but could not overcome a 30-24 halftime deficit.
Juwan Gray and Nicolas Timberlake each had 14 points to lead Towson, with Gray going 5-for-8 from the field. Solomon Uyaelunmo tied a career-high in rebounds with nine, adding seven points.
It was Gray’s first double-digit scoring game since Jan 30, 2020, when he had 10 points vs. North Carolina-Wilmington. It is also the first time he led the Tigers in scoring since Nov. 24 with 14 points vs. St. Joseph’s.
All 10 Tigers who appeared in the game scored points, with nine making at least one field goal. Zane Martin, with 11 points, scored in double digits for his third straight game for Towson.
Josh Oduro nearly had a double-double for George Mason, now a member of the Atlantic 10, with 19 points and eight rebounds while Javon Greene finished with 13 points for the Patriots (4-1).
Towson had its top-defensive performance of the season with 70 points allowed in its first game since playing in a season-opening series in Uncasville, Connecticut. Since then, Towson has had five straight games postponed or canceled because concerns about the coronavirus.
Towson will hold its home opener on Saturday at 2 p.m., hosting Baltimore rival Coppin State at SECU Arena.