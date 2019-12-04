Koby Thomas scored 19 points to lead five Coppin State players in double figures as the Eagles topped host East Carolina 85-75 on Tuesday night.
Ibn Williams scored a season-high 13 points in eight minutes coming off the bench for Coppin State (4-6). Kamar McKnight added 16 points, Andrew Robinson chipped in 14 and Aaron Robinson had 11.
Jayden Gardner scored 22 points for the Pirates (2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyrie Jackson added 12 points and Brandon Suggs.
Tremont Robinson-White, playing just his second game after injury sidelined him for seven games, scored 10 points with four rebounds and four assists.
Coppin State plays Davidson on the road next Tuesday. East Carolina matches up against Campbell at home next Saturday.
American 85, UMBC 61: K.J. Jackson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, but the visiting Retrievers (5-4) fell to the Eagles (3-4). American used an 8-0 run over a three-minute span in the first half to get some separation. The Eagles outscored UMBC, 42-28, in the first half. The Retrievers host St. Francis (Pa.) 1 p.m. Saturday.
Baylor 78, UMES 46: Canaan Bartley scored 13 points, but the visiting Hawks (0-10) fell to the Bears (6-1). UMES has doubled its opening losing streak of 0-5 from the 2018-19.
Women
UMES 65, Greensboro 48: Brooklyn Bailey scored a game-high 25 points to lead the host Hawks (2-5) over the Division III Pride (3-3). The victory ended a five-game losing streak. UMES increased its lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Latest College Basketball
Salisbury 74, Catholic 39: The visiting Sea Gulls (4-4) took a 30-16 lead in the first quarter and beat the Cardinals (7-1). Lauren Fortescue had a game-high 14 points for Salisbury. The Sea Gulls host Neumann at 1 p.m. Saturday.