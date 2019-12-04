American 85, UMBC 61: K.J. Jackson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, but the visiting Retrievers (5-4) fell to the Eagles (3-4). American used an 8-0 run over a three-minute span in the first half to get some separation. The Eagles outscored UMBC, 42-28, in the first half. The Retrievers host St. Francis (Pa.) 1 p.m. Saturday.