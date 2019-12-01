Ashley Owusu did what every guard loves to do when the transition game is flourishing: She crashed the boards.
The Maryland freshman had career highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds as the ninth-ranked Terrapins routed Belmont 90-26 Saturday to conclude their stay at the Daytona Beach Invitational.
Kaila Charles, last season's Big Ten Player of the Year, scored a season-high 20 points as Maryland (7-1) won its sixth straight and held a Belmont team that's been to two consecutive NCAA tournaments to the fewest points for a Terrapins opponent since Wagner scored 24 on Nov. 16, 2014.
Cam Browning led Belmont (3-4) with six points.
Maryland's vaunted defense forced 28 turnovers, fueling its offense with Owusu leading the charge. The Terrapins scored 39 points off turnovers and went on a 42-0 run that spanned 14 minutes in the second half.
“It all started with the defense,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “Ashley ran the floor great and was so unselfish.”
One day after managing six points in a win over Clemson, Owusu delighted in her first career double-double.
“Coming into the game, I was focused on the rebounding,” Owusu said. “I was just alert in transition. If a defender steps up, I can get the ball to my teammates or I can just get it to the basket.”
Charles was 9 of 14 from the field in 20 minutes of action.
“It was easy points because everyone is sharing the ball,” Charles said. “Makes the game more fun.”
Diamond Miller added 12 points and Stephanie Miller scored 11 as the Terps' defense set the tone early. Belmont missed its first seven field-goal attempts and was 1 of 15 from the field as Maryland led 12-3 after the first quarter. It was 37-17 at halftime.
Maryland was 11 of 17 from the field in the third quarter and outscored Belmont 28-3. The Bruins' scoreless drought continued until Browning made a layup with 4:40 remaining.
Ellie Harmeyer, the Bruins’ leading scorer, left the game after taking an elbow to the face midway through the second quarter.
Navy 82, Kennesaw State 62: Jennifer Coleman and Sophie Gatzounas each scored 18 points to lead the host Mids (4-3) past the Owls (4-3) at the Navy Classic. Navy hosts La Salle in Sunday’s championship at 3 p.m.
La Salle 74, UMBC 58: Te’yJah Oliver scored 16 points and Jen Gast (Catonsville) had 15 points, but the Retrievers (2-5) fell to the Explorers (6-1) at the Navy Classic. UMBC faces Kennesaw State in today’s consolation game at 1 p.m.
Wright State 66, Loyola Maryland 51: The Greyhounds (1-6) suffered their fourth-straight loss, falling to the Raiders (3-2) at the Florida Atlantic tournament. Stephanie Karcz set a school record for career steals with 349 steals in 97 games.
Bowie State 58, Gannon 46: Chyna Butler and Kyaja Williams (Western) each scored 15 points to lead the host Bulldogs (5-0) past the Golden Knights (5-2). Bowie State led by as many as 12 points.
Notre Dame Maryland 81, Cedar Crest 65: Daija Fitchett (Towson) scored 19 points to lead the host Gators (3-3, 1-0 Colonial States Athletic Conference) past the Falcons (0-6, 0-1). Notre Dame took a 22-15 lead in the first quarter and led start to finish.
Men
UMBC 85, Drexel 60: K.J. Jackson had 19 points to lead the host Retrievers (5-3) past the Dragonz (4-4).
Daniel Akin added a career-high 18 points for UMBC, while Dimitrije Spasojevic had 15 points.
Jack Schwietz had 10 points and six assists for the Retrievers.
Sam Green had a career-high 16 points for the Dragons (4-4). Zach Walton added 13 points and James Butler had nine rebounds and three blocks.
UMBC faces American on the road Tuesday. Drexel plays Princeton at home on Wednesday.
Navy 76, Brown 56: John Carter Jr. matched his career-best with 26 points to lead the visiting MIds (4-3) past the Bears (4-3).
Cam Davis added 24 points for Navy (4-3). Carter, Greg Summers and Luke Loehr each had a team-high six rebounds.
Brandon Anderson had 19 points for the Bears (4-3). Zach Hunsaker added 14 points and Tamenang Choh had 11.
Navy plays Bryant on the road on Monday. Brown takes on Merrimack at home on Wednesday.
Mount St. Mary’s 73, Howard 56: Jalen Gibbs scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the visiting Mount () past the Bison. Mount St. Mary’s rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the second half to secure the win.
Malik Jefferson added 16 points and seven rebounds while Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Nana Opoku chipped in nine points while Chidozie Collin Nnamene added seven rebounds in the game.
Fairmont State 75, Bowie State 73: David Belle scored 22 points, but the host Bulldogs (3-5) fell to the Falcons (4-1). Fairmont State took the lead back early in the second half and held off Bowie State.
Carnegie Mellon 71, Salisbury 70: Mike Ward (St. Paul’s) went 1-for-2 from the line with three seconds left to play to bring the visiting Sea Gulls (3-5) within one, but no closer. The Tartans (3-2) won at their DoubleTree Invitational.
Chicago 85, Washington College 51: The host Maroon (2-5) outscored the Shoremen (2-5), 42-17, in the first half. Derrick Carter had 10 points for Washington College.
No. 10 Ohio State 90, Morgan State 57: The host Buckeyes (7-0) took a 45-18 lead in the first half and cruised past the Bears (3-6) on Friday night. Stanley Davis had 13 points on a 6-for-12 shooting for Morgan State.
Latest College Basketball
Montana 69, Coppin State 62: The visiting Eagles (3-6) rallied in the second half, but came up short against the Grizzlies (3-4) Friday night. Kamar McKnight scored 15 points for Coppin St.