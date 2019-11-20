Charles Manning scored a season-high 16 points as host LSU defeated UMBC, 77-50, in a nonconference men’s basketball game Tuesday night.
Manning, who did not start, scored his 16 points while playing just 22 minutes. Manning had scored a total of 22 points in the Tigers' first three games. He made six of his eight field goal attempts.
Trendon Watford and Darius Days registered double-doubles for LSU (3-1). Watford had 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Days, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds, reached double digits in both of those categories for the second consecutive game.
Dimitrije Spasojevic was the leading scorer for the Retrievers (4-1) with 14 points. L.J. Owens added 10 points for UMBC, which shot only 31% from the field.
After a very slow start, LSU took control of the game over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Tigers did not make a field goal until Days had a tip-in with 12:50 before halftime. A 3-pointer by Brandon Horvath gave UMBC a 16-10 lead with 10:40 remaining in the first half.
From that point until halftime, LSU held the Retrievers to seven points. UMBC connected on just two field goals in that stretch. Meanwhile the Tigers began to get the ball inside against the Retrievers. LSU took a 39-23 lead into halftime with 22 of its points coming in the paint.
UMBC came no closer than 14 points in the second half. The Tigers' largest margin was 31 points at 77-46 inside the three-minute mark.
George Mason 65, Loyola Maryland 61: The visiting Greyhounds (2-3) fell behind 26-22 before matching the Patriots (5-0) bucket-for-bucket in the second half.
Liberty 55, Navy 48: The host Flames (5-0) took a 24-15 lead in the first half that the Mids (2-2) couldn’t overcome. Cam Davis scored 16 points and John Carter Jr. and Greg Summers added 10 points each for Navy.
Morgan State 88, Regent 52: Lagio Grantsaan scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Bears (3-2) over the Royals (0-5) of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association. The Bears face Liberty in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase 11 a.m. Friday in Nassau, Bahamas.
Stevenson 83, Salve Regina 75: The visiting Mustangs (3-1) scored 40-plus points per half to beat the Seahawks (0-3). Mark Terrell had 19 points and Norman Hughes had 18 points for Stevenson.
Goucher 76, Christendom 55: Cam Isaacs (Randallstown) scored 17 points to lead the visiting Gophers (1-4) past the Crusaders (0-2).
McDaniel 60, Wilson 58: Josh Sproul made two free throws with three seconds left to lift the visiting Green Terror (2-1) over the Phoenix (1-4).
Women
Virginia Tech 86, UMES 43: Makayla Adams scored 13 points, but the visiting Hawks (1- 4) fell to the Hokies (4-0).
Marshall 60, Coppin State 47: The Eagles (0-4) took an early lead, but the Thundering Herd (3-1) pulled away with a 21-6 run in the second quarter. Chance Graham scored 22 points and moved into the top ten of Coppin’s all-time leading scorers with 1,080 points.
Catholic 75, St. Mary’s 54: Kelli Jenkins scored 14 points, but the host Seahawks (0-3) fell to the Cardinals (4-0).
Hood 73, Goucher 56: Mia Savoy and Morgan Anderson (New Town) each scored 17 points to lead the host Blazers (3-0) past the Gophers (2-2). Anise Williams had a game-high 23 points for Goucher.
Washington College 76, Delaware Valley 56: Caitlyn Clark scored 20 points to lead the host Shorewomen (4-0) past the Rams (0-4).