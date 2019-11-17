xml:space="preserve">

Troy Baxter Jr. scored 10 points with 10 rebounds to lead visiting Morgan State to a 68-64 win over George Washington on Saturday in men’s college basketball.

Stanley Davis added 17 points for the Bears (2-2). David Syfax scored 14 points and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 12 with nine rebounds. Isaiah Burke went scoreless despite leading the Bears in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points for the Colonials (1-3). Maceo Jack added 13 and Jamison Battle 10 points.

UMBC 60, Georgian Court 48: Darnell Rogers had a career-high 23 points as the host Retrievers (4-0) defeated the Division II Lions (0-2).

Brandon Horvath (Southern) had 13 points and 12 rebounds for UMBC, which won its fourth straight game to start the season. Arkel Lamar added nine rebounds.

Bowie State 66, Gannon 53: Cameron Hayes scored a game-high 21 points to lead the host Bulldogs (2-2) past the Golden Knights (0-1).

Hood 79, St. Mary’s 76: Michael Riley scored the first 18 points for the Blazers (5-0) and finished with a game-high 42 points as host Hood won the title game of the Battle of D.C. & Maryland.

Stevenson 84, Becker 65: Norman Hughes had 15 points to lead the host Mustangs (2-1) past the Hawks (2-2) in the championship of the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic.

McDaniel 67, SUNY Maritime 55: Josh Sproul scored 17 points to lead the Green Terror (1-1) past the Privateers (1-3) in the consolation game of the Buffalo Wild Wings Classic at Stevenson.

Johnson & Wales 67, Goucher 57: Pat Goralski (Chesapeake-AA) scored 15 points, but the Gophers (0-4) fell to the Wildcats (1-1) in the consolation game of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off tournament at Roanoke.

Shepherd 77, Frostburg State 66: The host Rams (3-1) outscored the Bobcats (1-3), 40-24, in the second half to win.

Women

Towson 73, Mount St. Mary’s 57: Myasia Jones had 17 points to lead the host Tigers (1-3) past the Mount (1-3). Kendall Bresee had 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Towson took a 20-11 lead in the first quarter.

Wagner 67, UMBC 60: The host Seahawks (2-2) used a 21-6 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Retrievers (2-2). Te’yJah Oliver had a game-high 25 points for UMBC.

Goucher 78, Hiram 69: Alayna McFadden scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Gophers (2-1) past the Terriers (1-3) in the second day of the Greg Richards Memorial Classic at Allegheny.

Hood 57, Eastern Mennonite 52: The visiting Blazers (2-0) led by Mai Savoy (19 points) and Marlise Newson (18 points) used a 22-11 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Royals (0-3).

Washington College 50, Muhlenberg 46: Crystal Jones had 13 points and the host Shorewomen (3-0, 1-0 Centennial Conference) held off the Mules (1-1, 0-1) for the win.

Messiah 59, Johns Hopkins 45: Diarra Oden had 15 points, but the host Blue Jays (2-1) fell to the Falcons (4-0).

