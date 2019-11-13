xml:space="preserve">
DeJuan Clayton made two free throws with one second left to cement the lead as visiting Coppin State beat Loyola-Chicago, 76-72, in men’s college basketball Tuesday night.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Eagles (1-3). Clayton finished with a team-high 21 points. Tate Hall had 23 points for the Ramblers (1-2).

After trailing 38-31 in the first half, Coppin State rallied in the second half. Clayton made a layup for a 63-61 Eagles lead with 5:07 left to play. Coppin would never trail again.

Johns Hopkins 79, Goucher 43: Tom Quarry scored a game-high 21 points to lead the visiting Blue Jays (2-0) over the Gophers (0-2). Dwayne Morton had eight points for Goucher.

Salisbury 74, Stockton 62: Gary Briddell had 16 points and Devin Garrett (Indian Creek) had 15 points and the visiting Sea Gulls (2-1) stretched their lead over the Ospreys (0-1) in the second half. Salisbury hosts Yeshiva on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Longwood 85, UMES 55: The host Lancers (2-1) took a 50-22 lead in the first half and rolled past the Hawks (0-3). Da’Shawn Phillip (Dunbar) had 13 points for UMES.

WOMEN

No. 20 Syracuse 65, UMES 50: The host Orange (2-0) used a 15-7 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Hawks (1-2). Amanda Carney had 12 points and Makayla Adams had 11 points for UMES.

Salisbury 59, Virginia Wesleyan 46: Kaylee Otlowski scored 14 points and Catherine Gibson had 11 points to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (1-1) to a 59-46 victory over the Marlins (0-1). Salisbury travels to Widener 6 p.m. Thursday.

Stevenson 63, York 54: Brandi Hall (Old Mill) scored 17 points and Olivia Coleman had 14 points to lead the visiting Mustangs (1-0) over the Spartans (0-2). Stevenson finished the game on an 18-11 run.

