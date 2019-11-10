L.J. Owens made a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to lift the UMBC men’s basketball team to a 65-61 win over host Florida Gulf Coast in a battle of former NCAA tournament Cinderellas on Saturday in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Eagles, the 2013 tournament Cinderella that upset Georgetown and San Diego State before falling to Florida in the Sweet Sixteen, led by 10 points at halftime over the Retrievers, the 16th seed who knocked off No. 1-seeded Virginia in 2018.
UMBC trailed by 12 with 16:06 left after Sam Gagliardi hit a 3 to extend the FGCU lead to 46-34.
Owens’ 3 gave UMBC its first lead of the second half, 63-61, and Darnell Rogers set the game’s final margin with two free throws.
Owens (Severn) and Rogers each scored 21 points to lead the Retrievers (2-0).
FGCU (0-2) got a 15-point effort from Caleb Cotto, with Jalen Warren adding 14 and Zach Scott 11.
Loyola Maryland 98, Chicago State 85: Andrew Kostecka had 26 points as the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) beat the Cougars (1-1).
Cam Spencer (Boys’ Latin) and Jaylin Andrews (Boys’ Latin) had 14 points apiece for the Greyhounds (1-1). Isaiah Hart had 7 points and a career-high 10 assists. Kostecka reached 26 points for the 13th time in his past 30 games.
Temple 75, Morgan State 57: The host Owls (2-0-) took a 10-point lead in the first half and held off the Bears (1-1). Morgan State was led by Sherwyn Devonish (12 points), Isaiah Burke (11 points) and Stanley Davis (10 points). Morgan State hosts St. Francis (Pa.) Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Salisbury 106, Rosemont 68: Gary Briddell scored 15 points to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (1-0) over the Ravens (0-1) in the Arcadia Tipoff tournament. Salisbury advances to face the host Knights in Sunday’s championship at 3 p.m.
Washington College 74, Randolph-Macon 47: Dallas Marshall had 11 points and Derrick Carter had 10 points, but the host Shoremen (1-1) fell to the Yellow Jackets (1-0) at the Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial tournament.
Hood 75, Lynchburg 62: Tournament MVP Masons Wang finished with 32 points to lead the host Blazers (2-0) over the Hornets (1-1) in the championship of the MMI Tip-Off tournament.
Women
Navy 65, Clemson 52: Jennifer Coleman scored 18 points and Kolbi Green (McDonogh) had 17 points to lead the visiting Mids (2-0) over the Tigers (1-1). The victory marked the first win by Navy over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. The Mids held Clemson to 20 points in the second half and forced 31 turnovers.
Howard 72, UMBC 61: Te’yjah Oliver scored 17 points, but the host Retrievers (1-1) fell to the Bison (1-1). Howard opened with a 25-15 run in the first quarter and finished on a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers 107, Coppin State 33: The host Scarlet Knights (2-0) scored 32 points in the first quarter and rolled past the Eagles (0-1). Oluwadamilola Oloyede had eight points for Coppin State. Rutgers converted 20 turnovers into 30 points.
Washington College 73, Immaculata 56: Caitlyn Clark had 18 points to lead the host Shorewomen (1-0) over the Mighty Macs (0-1). Washington College opened with an 18-8 run.
Latest College Basketball
Muhlenberg 81, Salisbury 65: The host Sea Gulls (0-1) fell behind 22-13 in the first quarter and lost to the Mules (1-0). Salisbury travels to Virginia Wesleyan 5 p.m. Tuesday.