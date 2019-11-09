Nigel Haughton came off the bench to score 17 points to help spark Towson to a 100-31 rout of Division III Bryn Athyn on Friday night.
Juwan Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds for Towson (2-0). Jason Gibson added 12 points. Brian Fobbs had 10 points for the home team.
Towson plays Kent State at home on Monday.
Virginia Tech 74, Coppin State 42: Nahiem Alleyne got the start in his second college game and scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 74-42 victory over Coppin State on Friday.
Coming off a 11-point outing off the bench in his collegiate debut Tuesday in a season-opening win at Clemson, the freshman hit 6 of 8 from the floor, including four 3-pointers. He led a balanced attack for the Hokies (2-0), who gave new head coach Mike Young his first home victory.
Landers Nolley II scored 11 points for Virginia Tech, while Tyrece Radford added 10.
The Hokies blitzed Coppin State (0-1) from the start, building a 27-3 lead in the first 12:15 of the game. They hit four 3-pointers in the first three minutes and hit five overall in their quick start - by four different players.
Coppin State (0-1) suffered through a miserable shooting first half, as the Eagles made just one of their first 20 shots and missed 17 straight at one stretch. They finished with only four made field goals in the first half.
Andrew Robinson led Coppin State with 15 points.
Bowie State 86, California (Pa.) 84: Juwan Smith scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) over the Vulcans (0-1) in the Clarion Hotel Classic in Sheperdstown, W. Va. Bowie State rallied in the second half, outscoring California (Pa.), 49-44. Smith made a 3-pointer with 15:12 left in the game for a 53-50 Bulldogs’ lead. Bowie would never trail again.
Valley Forge 95, Goucher 87: Raekwon Becks had 10 points, but the visiting Gophers (0-1) fell to the Cadets (1-0). Valley Forge trailed by two points to start the second half, but outscored Goucher by 10 points.
Shaw 96, Frostburg State 92: Bobcats at Bears. 6 The visiting Bobcats (0-1) led by Daniel Alexander with 22 points, went on a 5-0 run over the final 12 seconds, but came up short against the Bears (1-0).
Washington College 77, St. Mary’s 75, OT: Derrick Carter made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Shoremen (1-0) over the Seahawks (0-1) in the Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial tournament. St. Mary’s Justin Milstead made a free throw with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 68 and force overtime.
Hood 93, Southern Virginia 91: Tyler Evans scored a game-high 27 points and Mason Wang had 26 points to lead the host Blazers (1-0) past the Knights (0-1) in the MMI Tip-Off tournament.
Women
No. 16 Notre Dame 84, Loyola Maryland 60: Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 24 points, Destinee Walker and Anaya Peoples each added 19 points and the Fighting Irish beat the visiting Greyhounds.
Gilbert scored eight points in the first quarter as Notre Dame built a 19-7 lead. Walker had a team-high 13 points in the first half, helping the Irish take an 18-point lead after Loyola shoot just 9 of 36 from the field.
Freshman Sam Brunelle had 12 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0), which honored Natalie Achonwa as the sixth women's basketball inductee to the ring of honor. Achonwa, a two-time Olympian, led the Irish to four consecutive Final Fours, including three NCAA championship games.
Notre Dame was 1 of 12 from 3-point range, but made 17 of 24 free throws compared to 6 of 12 for Loyola.
Ashley Hunter paced Loyola (0-1) with 16 points and Alexis Gray added 10.
Morgan State 112, Notre Dame Maryland 34: The host Bears (1-1) went on a 30-4 run in the second quarter and cruised past the Division III Gators (0-1). Chelsea Mitchell (Atholton) had 11 points for Morgan State and Daija Fitchett (Towson) had eight points for Notre Dame.
Johns Hopkins 64, York 53: The host Blue Jays (1-0) beat the Spartans (0-1). Hopkins will host Susquehanna Wednesday at 7 p.m.
East Stroudsburg 55, Frostburg State 48: Morgan Dombroski (St. John’s Catholic Prep) scored 18 points, but the Bobcats (0-1) fell to the Warriors (0-1) in the MEC vs. PSAC Challenge at Shippensburg, Pa. Frostburg faces the host Raiders today at 6 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.