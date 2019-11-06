Juwan Gray dunked with 58 seconds left to cap his game-high 19-point performance as host Towson beat George Washington, 72-58, in men’s basketball Tuesday.
Gray was 7-for-10, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range, and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (1-0). Teammate Allen Betrand finished with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-2 from 3, and 3-for-5 from the free-throw line. Maceo Jack had 14 points for George Washington.
Towson built a nine-point lead in the first half before pushing that lead up to as many as 17 points in the second half. The victory marked the first win over the Colonials since 1981.
George Mason 68, Navy 55: The visiting Mids (0-1) led 22-20 in the first half before falling to the Patriots (1-0). Evan Wieck and Cam Davis each scored 14 points and Greg Summers had 13 for Navy.
Rider 91, Coppin State 84: The host Eagles (0-1) had an eight-point lead to start the second half, but were outscored by the Broncs 55-40. Rider (1-0), led by Frederick Scott with 21 points, shot 68% from the field in the second half and held Coppin State to 33.3% shooting.
Penn State 84, UMES 46: The host Nittany Lions (1-0) took a 37-17 lead in the first half and cruised past the Hawks (0-1). Lamar Stevens led Penn State with 17 points and AJ Cheeseman had nine points for UMES.
UMBC 134, Valley Forge 46: Nathan Johnson and Dimitrije Spasojevic both came off the bench to score 20 points and lead the host Retrievers (1-0) past the Cadets (0-1). The victory marked the most points scored by UMBC in program history. Every Retriever who played scored, and eight scored in double digits. UMBC led 68-24 in the first half.
Marquette 88, Loyola Maryland 53: The host Golden Eagles (1-0) jumped out to a 44-15 lead in the first half and beat the Greyhounds (0-1). Marquette’s Markus Howard scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points during a 21-0 opening run. Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for Loyola. Trailing 51-21 53 seconds into the second half, the Greyhounds went on a 10-0 run to close within 21 points, but would get no closer.
Women
UMBC 92, Gettysburg 50: Te’yJah Oliver scored a game-high 22 points to lead the host Retrievers (1-0) past the Division III Bullets (0-1). UMBC opened with a 24-11 run and cruised. The Retrievers host Howard on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UMES 74, Wesley 29: The host Hawks (1-0) opened with a 24-6 run and beat the Division III Wolverines (0-1). UMES will travel to William & Mary on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Navy 70, Stevenson 36: The host Mids (1-0) used tough defense to limit the Division III Mustangs (0-1) to seven points in the first and second quarters. Kolbi Green (McDonogh) had a game-high 21 points for Navy and Olivia Coleman had 10 points for Stevenson. The Mids shot 43.1% from the field and scored 38 points in the paint.
Penn State 73, Towson 67: The host Tigers (0-1) took a 22-18 lead in the first half, fell behind and then mounted a late comeback bid against the Nittany Lions (1-0). Towson will travel to San Diego State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Marquette 70, Morgan State 48: The visiting Bears (0-1) matched the Golden Eagles (1-0) point-for-point in the first quarter before Marquette went on a 16-3 run in the second to take the lead for good. Dahnye Redd (Harford CC) had 13 points to lead Morgan State. Selena Loft had a game-high 24 points for the Golden Eagles.
Latest College Basketball
No. 13 Kentucky 67, Mount St. Mary’s 44: Jatarrikah Settle (St. Frances) scored 10 points, but the visiting Mount (0-1) fell to the Wildcats (1-0). Kentucky went on a 12-9 run in the second quarter.