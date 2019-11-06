Marquette 88, Loyola Maryland 53: The host Golden Eagles (1-0) jumped out to a 44-15 lead in the first half and beat the Greyhounds (0-1). Marquette’s Markus Howard scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points during a 21-0 opening run. Andrew Kostecka had 16 points for Loyola. Trailing 51-21 53 seconds into the second half, the Greyhounds went on a 10-0 run to close within 21 points, but would get no closer.