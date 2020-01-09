Cam Davis had 20 points as the Navy men’s basketball team narrowly defeated Bucknell, 60-56, on Wednesday night.
Greg Summers had 13 points and seven rebounds and John Carter Jr. added six rebounds for Navy (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League), which broke a 22-game home winning streak against league opponents by Bucknell.
John Meeks had 18 points for the Bison (6-10, 2-1). Avi Toomer added six rebounds.
Jimmy Sotos, who led the Bison in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-for-10 shooting.
The Mids and Bison both struggled offensively, going 18-for-42 and 18-for-52 from the field, respectively. Davis went 6-for-10, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range, from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Navy takes on Colgate at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Holy Cross at home on Saturday.
Colgate 92, Loyola Maryland 70: Will Rayman scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and Colgate cruised past Loyola Maryland.
Jack Ferguson added a season-high 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Raiders, while Rapolas Ivanauskas chipped in 15 with nine rebounds. Jordan Burns had 13 points and six assists for Colgate (12-4, 3-0 Patriot League), which won its sixth straight game.
Leading 40-32 at halftime, Colgate put up a season-high 52 second-half points, sinking 10 of its 16 3-pointers in the final period. In fact, 10 of 15 made baskets were from distance. The Raiders were 16-for-39 from behind the arc for the game to Loyola’s 6-for-24.
Isaiah Hart and KaVaughn Scott each scored season highs with 17 points for the Greyhounds (9-7, 1-2). Kenneth Jones added 11 points.
Colgate plays Navy on the road on Saturday. Loyola plays Lafayette at home on Saturday.
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75: Brenton Mills scored 22 points as Binghamton narrowly defeated UMBC. Sam Sessoms added 20 points for the Bearcats.
Pierre Sarr had 12 points for Binghamton (7-8, 1-1 America East Conference). George Tinsley added 13 rebounds.
R.J. Eytle-Rock had 18 points for the Retrievers (7-10, 0-2). L.J. Owens added 17 points. Brandon Horvath had 16 points.
K.J. Jackson, the Retrievers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0-for-5).
Binghamton matches up against UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday. UMBC plays Vermont at home on Saturday.
Hood 92, Lebanon Valley 83: Mason Wang scored 34 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead the visiting Blazers (9-4, 2-2 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) over the the Flying Dutchmen (5-8, 0-4). Wang has 1,033 career points.
Goucher 79, Gallaudet 73: The host Gophers (3-9) outscored the Bison (1-9) 42-36 in the second half to win. Dwayne Morton scored a game-high 33 points for Goucher.
Salisbury 66, Apprentice 61: The host Sea Gulls (6-9) used a balanced offense, scoring 33 points in each half to beat the Builders (0-7). Gary Briddell scored a game-high 20 points for Salisbury.
Alvernia 77, Stevenson 57: The visiting Mustangs (5-9, 2-3 MAC Commonwealth) got off to a slow start and suffered their fourth-straight loss. The Golden Wolves improved to 7-6, 3-2. Bo Wesley (Chapelgate Christian Academy) had 12 points for Stevenson.
Women
Colgate 76, Loyola Maryland 74: Rachel Thompson scored four of her game-high 25 points during a 6-0 run over the final 2:56 and the visiting Raiders (10-4, 2-1 Patriot League) won a come-from-behind victory over the Greyhounds (3-11, 0-3). Abby Schubiger made the go-ahead layup with 44 seconds left and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Laryn Edwards led Loyola with a career-high 19 points.
Bucknell 61, Navy 43: Coach Stefanie Pemper used all 11 players available and a variety of on-court combinations to no avail on Wednesday night.
With its two leading scorers no longer part of the team and two other players sitting out due out to injuries, the depleted Midshipmen suffered their sixth straight loss.
Junior forward Tessa Brugler scored 19 points on 6-for-7 field goal shooting to lead Bucknell in a 61-34 rout of Navy at Alumni Hall. Junior guard Abby Kapp scored all 12 of her points on 3-pointers for the Bison, who improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the Patriot League.
Junior wing Sophie Gatzounas scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Navy, which was held to a season-low point total. The Midshipmen had previously been limited to 40 points on three occasions.
Senior guard Mark Kate Ulasewicz contributed eight points and three assists for Navy (5-9, 0-3), which shot just 27.9 percent (12-for-43) from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
— Bill Wagner
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43: Host UMBC (4-10, 0-3 AEC) fell in its America East home opener to the Bearcats (12-3, 1-1). The Retrievers were led by junior Janee’a Summers, who put up 11 points and nine rebounds. Lyric Swann (Long Reach) chipped in nine points, followed by Te’yJah Oliver with eight. Oliver moved into 18th all-time in program history with 1,045 points.
Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49: Nukiya Mayo had a double double 19 points and 10 rebounds while Shavonne Smith dropped a career-high 16 points to help the host Tigers (5-8) beat the Division II Griffins.
Kionna Jeter had 13 points and Rayna Barbour scored a career-best 10 for the Tigers.
Notre Dame (Ohio) 72, Frostburg State 63: Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) scored 22 points, but the Bobcats (2-11, 1-6 Mountain East Conference) fell to the Falcons (12-1, 6-1) at Allegany College. Notre Dame used a 29-14 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Mary Baldwin 65, St. Mary’s 63: Gina Seifert had a game-high 23 points and the host Seahawks (3-10) outscored the Fighting Squirrels (7-6) 20-8 in the fourth quarter, but the rally came up short. The loss was their fourth straight.
