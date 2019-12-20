The Mids fell to 5-5 and the Patriots improved to 5-5. Navy led 20-19 heading into the second quarter, but were outscored 12-6. The Mids shot 40% in the second half, but couldn’t catch up. Navy was led by Jennifer Coleman with 13 points and Sophie Gatzounas with 11 points. Nic Cardano-Hillary had a game-high 18 points for George Mason.