The Navy women’s basketball team got off to a good start, but a flat second quarter would haunt them in a 67-58 loss to visiting George Mason on Thursday night.
The Mids fell to 5-5 and the Patriots improved to 5-5. Navy led 20-19 heading into the second quarter, but were outscored 12-6. The Mids shot 40% in the second half, but couldn’t catch up. Navy was led by Jennifer Coleman with 13 points and Sophie Gatzounas with 11 points. Nic Cardano-Hillary had a game-high 18 points for George Mason.
The Mids will travel to Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Longwood 71, UMES 62: The visiting Lancers (4-5) opened with a 17-9 run and beat the Hawks (3-8). UMES has lost three of its past four games.
Hampton 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60: The Pirates (3-4) went on an 18-7 run in the first quarter and beat the Mount (4-6) at the Anne Donovan Classic. Mount St. Mary’s has lost three straight and faces Richmond in the second round tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Salisbury 70, Elmira 33: The Sea Gulls defense held the Soaring Eagles (2-7) to eight points in the first half at the Hilton Scranton Poinsettia Classic. Emily Dilger had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Salisbury (7-5).
Men
Charlotte 66, UMES 44: Jordan Shepherd had 20 points as Charlotte romped past UMES.
Jahmir Young had 10 points for Charlotte (6-4). Milos Supica added nine points and Malik Martin had eight for the hosts.
The Hawks’ .280 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Charlotte opponent this season.
UMES scored 13 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Marlon Adams had 8 points for the Hawks (1-12). Ty Gibson added seven points and Glen Anderson had six.
Charlotte faces East Carolina on the road on Sunday. UMES plays Old Dominion on the road on Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.