Embarrassing own basket helps sink Towson in men's basketball

Pookie Powell scored 18 points and La Salle capitalized on 19 turnovers to best Towson , 57-51 and win the Battle of the Boardwalk tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

The game included an embarrassing first-half moment when Towson freshman Solomon Uyaelunmo took an in-bounds pass, turned and scored on his own basket while his coach, Pat Skerry nearly keeled over in disbelief. Brian Fobbs and Jakigh Dottin each scored 12 points for Towson (4-8).

It took first-year La Salle coach Ashley Howard 11 games to get his first career win and now his Explorers have won two straight.

La Salle (2-11) led most of the way, taking a 27-23 advantage at intermission, but Towson hung around while the Explorers shot just 22.2 percent from the field in the second half. La Salle was 18 of 22 from the line. Towson shot 41.2 percent from the field (21 of 51), but was just 1 of 10 from distance and 8 of 11 from the line.

American 82, UMES 58: Larry Motuzis scored 15 points and led the Eagles' balanced scoring in a rout over the visiting Hawks (1-12).

Sam Iorio scored 13 with eight rebounds and six assists, Sa'eed Nelson scored 11, tied a career-high 11 assists and had seven rebounds and Yilret Yiljep scored 11 with seven boards. A total of 10 American (6-4) players entered the scoring column.

The Eagles went on an 8-0 run when Iorio made a pair of 3-pointers and Nelson added a layup for a 19-9 lead. Later, in a brief scoring flurry, Canaan Bartley made a pair of layups for the Hawks on consecutive possessions while Jacob Boonyasith and Motuzis made consecutives 3s for American and a 25-13 lead. American led 43-25 at halftime and were never threatened. Gabriel Gyamfi led UMES with 13 points and Isaac Taylor scored 11. The Hawks shot just 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Old Dominion 76, Morgan State 53: Ahmad Caver scored 21 points with eight assists and the host Monarchs (10-3) snapped the Bears' three-game winning streak.

Caver was 9 of 15 from the field for the Monarchs. Marquis Godwin added 15 points, Xavier Green had 11 points and seven rebounds and Aaron Carver had 10 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for ODU.

Old Dominion shot 45 percent from the field compared to 28 percent for Morgan State (5-6) and had a 48-31 rebounding edge.

The Monarchs trailed early, battled back to go up 30-26 at the break, and opened the second half on a 25-4 run that included 3-pointers by Green, Godwin and Caver and a pair of dunks by Carver to stretch it to 55-30 with 12:22 to play. Morgan State never threatened after that, making just four field goals in the final 13 minutes. Freshman Isaiah Burke scored 13 points for the Bears and was the only Morgan State player to reach double figures.

Mount St. Mary's 83, St. Mary's 44: Vado Morse scored 18 points and the host Mount (3-9) routed Division III Seahawks (5-6).

Mount St. Mary's has won three straight since opening the season with nine consecutive losses. The Mountaineers travel to face Minnesota on Dec. 30.

Morse was 6 of 11 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. Jalen Gibbs added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Mount St. Mary's, which used its entire bench and each player scored at least two points.

Justin Milstead scored 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead St. Mary's.

Mount St. Mary's had a double-digit lead about six minutes into the game and built a 43-19 halftime advantage. The Mountaineers outrebounded St. Mary's 52-27, forced 18 turnovers and shot 21 of 24 (88 percent) from the free-throw line.

Alabama A&M 67, Tulane 59: Brandon Miller scored all of his 19 points in the second half and the Bulldogs (1-11) rallied over the Green Wave (4-8) in the third-place game of the Boardwalk Battle.

After Tulane went on a 13-0 run to take a 55-48 lead, the Bulldogs responded with an 11-0 run to go up by four with 4:26 remaining. Tulane was within two with 1:31 left but Miller and Tre Todd made consecutive baskets before Miller added two free throws to finish a game-ending 6-0 run.

Todd scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half when the Bulldogs shot 50 percent. Walter Jones Jr. finished with three 3-pointers and 15 points.

The victory was the first for Alabama A&M (1-11) since winning its finale last season in a 3-28 year. Caleb Daniels scored 14 points and Samir Sehic had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Women

Towson 76, Marshall 69: Qierra Murray (Milford Mill) scored a season-high 20 points to lead the visiting Tigers (6-5) past the Thundering Herd (5-7). Murray made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left in the game to give Towson the lead for good. The Tigers scored 23 points in the final 10 minutes, mostly during a 20-5 run.

Loyola Maryland 75, Monmouth 67: Stephanie Karcz had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals, her second triple-double, to lead the visiting Greyhounds (1-10) past the Hawks (4-7).

Loyola went 31-16 run in the third quarter to take control. Alexis Gray had 15 points for the Greyhounds.