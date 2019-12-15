Morgan State fell behind host La Salle by 14 points in the first half and couldn’t catch up as the Explorers posted an 85-68 men’s basketball victory in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Troy Baxter Jr. led a balanced attack for Morgan (4-8) with 15 points and five rebounds. Stanley Davis added 14 points and Isaiah Burke contributed 12 points and six rebounds for the Bears, who have lost six of their past seven games. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had nine points for Morgan and David Syfax had five points and six rebounds.
The Explorers (6-3) were led by Isiah Dea’s 31 points. David Beatty scored 18 and Sherif Kenney had nine points and seven rebounds for the winners.
Morgan State hosts Chesnut Hill at Hill Field House on Monday at 4 p.m.
Stevenson 91, Arcadia 83: Visiting Arcadia, the defending MAC Commonwealth champions, shot nearly 70% in the second half, but Stevenson was able to hold off the Knights by dropping in 13 3-pointers for a 91-83 MAC Commonwealth victory Saturday afternoon at Owings Mills Gymnasium.
Jaylin Johnson registered 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists, matching his career high in assists for Stevenson (5-5, 2-1 MAC Commonwealth).
Albright 78, Hood 75: Hood’s Mason Wang scored 36 points but a 3-point field goal in the closing seconds gave Albright a win over the Blazers (8-1, 1-1 MAC).
Wang went 13 of 23 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free-throw line.
Michael Riley came off the bench for 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He had three steals. Evan Wang finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
With the game tied at 75-75, Hood came up empty with 16 seconds left and Samuel Majekodunmi grabbed the rebound and brought the ball up for the Lions. He came around a screen and pulled up for a 3-pointer with three seconds on the clock.
After a pair of timeouts, an off-balance heave at the buzzer was off the mark for Hood.
Bowie State 67, Claflin 53: The Bulldogs (6-6) made 22 of 48 field goal attempts as four players to turn back Claflin.
Cameron Hayes led four Bowie players in double figures with 13 points. Justin Route, David Belle and Saiquan Jamison all scored 11 points for the winners.
The Bulldogs, who have won three of their past four games, host Livingstone on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Women
UMES 76, Mount St. Mary’s 76: The Hawks’ Porsha Sydnor banked in a last-second shot and sent the home crowd happy after nearly losing a 17-point lead.
Maryland Eastern Shore (3-7) received 25 points from Amanda Carney and an 18 point, nine rebound showing from Kenetria Redfern.
Mount (4-5) was led by Bridget Birkhead, who tied the program’s all-time record with eight 3-pointers made, earning a career-high 26 points. Jatarrikah Settle and Delaney Connors also reached double figures in points, with 12 and 11, respectively.
Arcadia 54, Stevenson 52: Taylor Dunn scored 17 points and Julia Makowski added 19 to propel the Knights past the Mustangs.
The Mustangs misfired on a pair of 3-point attempts in the closing seconds and the Knights rebounded the second attempt to seal the game.
Brandi Hall led Stevenson with 15 points and Hannah Christ added 12 points in the setback.
Albright 81, Hood 50: Dejah Terrell had 27 points and 26 rebounds to lead the Lions (10-0) and Gabby Boggs added 10 points.
Hood (4-5) was led by Mia Savoy’s 17 points, Morgan Anderson’s 12 points and Lauren Keeney’s 11 points.
Bowie State 67, Calflin 37: Kyaja Williams had 21 points and 17 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs (9-0), while Dynaisha Christian added 14 points and seven rebounds and Drew Calhoun supplied 10 points and seven rebounds against the Panthers (0-9).