xml:space="preserve">
Towson guard Allen Betrand drives against UMBC's LJ Owens (Severn) during a game at SECU Arena on Tuesday night.
Towson guard Allen Betrand drives against UMBC's LJ Owens (Severn) during a game at SECU Arena on Tuesday night. (Tiffany DeBoar, Towson Athletics/Tiffany DeBoer, Towson Athletics)

Brian Fobbs drained seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points, both career highs, and made six free throws in the last 30 seconds as Towson topped UMBC 77-71 on Tuesday night.

Neither team led by double figures and was tied at 65 with 2 1/2 minutes to go. The Tigers scored the next six points, capped by Fobbs’ 3 with 44 seconds to go.

Advertisement

K.J. Jackson responded with a three-point play at 29 seconds but Fobbs made four straight free throws. Jackson hit another 3 to cut it to four with a couple seconds left but Fobbs finished it off with two more free throws.

Fobbs' previous career bests were six treys and 32 points against the Retrievers one day short of a year ago, a game the Tigers won 80-76 in double overtime.

Nakye Sanders added 15 points for the Tigers (5-5), who made 6 of 12 3-pointers and shot 52% while going 13 of 15 from the foul line in the second half. Fobbs had 22 points after the break.

[More from sports] No. 4 Maryland basketball’s 10-game winning streak to start season ends with 76-69 loss to Penn State »

Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 15 points for the Retrievers (5-6), who also shot 52% but only made seven 3-points and 12 free throws. Daniel Akin and L.J. Owens (Severn)had 13 points apiece and Jackson 12.

Towson hosts Liberty on Friday at 5 p.m., while UMBC hosts Coppin State on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Davidson 88, Coppin State 52: Carter Collins scored 19 points for the host Wildcats (5-5), who held the Eagles more than 20 points under their season scoring average.

Kamar McKnight led the Eagels (4-7) with 17 points, while Koby Thomas added 12 points and a dozen rebounds.

Women

Swarthmore 44, Johns Hopkins 44: The Blue Jays (5-4) couldn’t overcome a slow offensive first half, falling to Swarthmore, their first loss to the Garnet since 2014.

Latest College Basketball

Diarra Oden led Hopkins with 27 points.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement