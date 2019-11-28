Morgan Taylor scored 16 points and the host Navy women’s basketball team beat Air Force, 67-59, on Wednesday night.
The Mids (4-3) opened with a 13-5 run in the first quarter and rolled. Navy ended a three-game losing streak and the Falcons (1-6) extended their losing streak to five. The Mids lead the series 13-3 and are on an eight-game winning streak against Air Force, beginning in 2009.
Taylor shot 6-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.
Kaelin Immel had a game-high 24 points for the Falcons.
Bowie State 58, University of the District of Columbia 47: The host Bulldogs (4-0) finished on a 19-11 run to beat the Phoenix (2-5). Bowie State was led by a trio of double-digit scorers: Western graduate Kyaja Williams (16 points), Talanya Hutton (13 points) and Amel Duggins (10 points).
Men
Bowie State 78, University of the District of Columbia 70: Cameron Hayes (Stevenson) scored a game-high 23 points to lead the host Bulldogs (3-4) over the Phoenix (4-3). Juwan Smith made a jumper with 11:46 left in the game for a 46-44 Bulldogs lead. Bowie State never trailed again and led by as many as 10 points.