The loss marked the third straight road loss for UMBC (2-4). The Tribe improved to 4-1. Te’yJah Oliver (17 points) made a 3-pointer during a 5-0 run in the first quarter. The score was tied at 7-7 and 11-11 before William & Mary pulled away with a 22-18 lead in the first quarter. The Trive used a 17-7 run to pull ahead in the second quarter.