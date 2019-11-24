Host Coppin State needed extra time to win, 68-66, over Cornell on Saturday night in men’s basketball.
The Eagles (2-5) outscored the Big Red, 10-8, in overtime to win. The loss marked the fifth straight for Cornell. The win ended a three-game losing streak for Coppin State.
The Eagles led by 10 points at the half before the Big Red (1-5) outscored them 36-26 in the second half to knot the score.
Johns Hopkins 67, York 57: Joey Kern scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Blue Jays (4-0) over the Spartans (3-2). Hopkins largest lead, 12, came with 3:35 left in the game. The Blue Jays travel to McDaniel on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Milwaukee 62, Morgan State 57: The Panthers (4-2) took control in the second half and beat the Bears (3-3) at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Morgan State was led by Sherwyn Devonish ( 13 points) and Isiah Burke and Stanley Davis with 12 points each. Milwaukee led 28-27 in the first half.
St. Mary’s 89, William Peace 78: Miles Gillette had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Seahawks (2-3) over the Pacers (0-5). William Pence made 13 3-pointers in the first half to take a 47-42 lead. St. Mary’s outscored William Pence by 16 points in the second half.
Hood 76, Saint Vincent 63: The host Blazers (6-0) rallied in the second half, outscoring the Bearcats (3-4) 42-27 to win. Michael Riley scored a game-high 26 points and Christopher Small had 14 points for Hood.
Winston-Salem State 88, Bowie State 65: David Belle scored 19 points, but the visiting Bulldogs (2-3) fell to the Rams (3-2). Winston-Salem State shot 64 percent from the field and took a 51-33 lead in the first half.
Penn State-Harrisburg 85, Washington College 78: The visiting Nittany Lions (4-1) built a seven-point lead in the first half and held off the Shoremen (2-3) in the second half. Dallas Marshall led Washington College with 20 points. The Shoremen travel to Swarthmore Tuesday at 6 p.m.
West Virginia Wesleyan 85, Frostburg State 73: Dusan Vicentic scored 22 points to lead visiting West Virginia Wesleyan (1-5, 1-0 MEC) past Frostburg State (1-4, 0-1). Daniel Alexander (15 points) and Lawrence Pettis Jr. (14 points, Perry Hall) led Frostburg State, which suffered its second straight loss.
Old Westburg 74, Stevenson 70: The Mustangs (3-3) went 0-for-2 at the Marywood tournament falling to the Panthers (1-3) in the consolation game.
Salisbury 66, Goucher 47: The visiting Sea Gulls (3-3) outscored the Gophers (), 46-29, in the second half. Johnny Fierstein had a game-high 21 points for Salisbury and Pat Goralski (Chesapeake-AA) had 12 points for Goucher.
Women
William & Mary 76, UMBC 48:
The loss marked the third straight road loss for UMBC (2-4). The Tribe improved to 4-1. Te’yJah Oliver (17 points) made a 3-pointer during a 5-0 run in the first quarter. The score was tied at 7-7 and 11-11 before William & Mary pulled away with a 22-18 lead in the first quarter. The Trive used a 17-7 run to pull ahead in the second quarter.
East Carolina 57, UMES 42: The visiting Hawks (1-5) suffered their fifth straight loss, all on the road. The Pirates improved to 2-4. East Carolina led 14-4 in the first quarter. Amanda Carney led UMES with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Makayla Adams had 11 points.
Bowie State 57, Winston-Salem State 53: Talanya Hutton scored 18 points and the visiting Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) used a 21-16 run to close out the game and beat the Rams (3-3, 0-1). Bowie State’s Dynaisha Christian made a layup with 12 seconds left for a 55-53 lead and Amel Duggins made a layup with two seconds left for the final score.
Johns Hopkins 76, Bryn Mawr 36: The host Blue Jays (3-2, 1-0 Centennial Conference) opened with a 19-6 run and beat the Owls (0-3, 0-1). Halie Egan scored 13 points and Lyndsey Hoyd had 12 points for Hopkins. The Blue Jays travel to McDaniel Tuesday at 6 p.m.
York 71, McDaniel 64, OT: The host Spartans (3-3) outscored the Green Terror (2-2), 11-4, in overtime to win. Anna Mondoro had 16 points and Ellie Connelly had a career-high 12 points for McDaniel. York’s Molly Day (19 points, 10 rebounds) made two free throws and a layup in the final 41 seconds of regulation to tie the game at 60 and force overtime.
West Virginia Wesleyan 51, Frostburg State 49: Tied at 49, Abi Gabauer made the go-ahead basket, a layup, with 1:26 left in the game and visiting West Virginia Wesleyan (3-2, 1-0 Mountain East Conference) held on to beat Frostburg State (0-5, 0-1). Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) led Frostburg State with 15 points and Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) had 11 points.
Chatham 74, Hood 55: Mia Savoy scored 18 points and Morgan Anderson (New Town) had 11 points and 12 rebounds, but the host Blazers (3-1) fell to the Cougars (4-0). Chatham led 19-9 in the first quarter.
Southern Virginia 64, Stevenson 59: Brandi Hall (Old Mill) scored a game-high 16 points, but the Mustangs (2-1) fell to the Knights (4-1) at the Eastern Mennonite tournament.
North Carolina Wesleyan 96, St. Mary’s 60: Kelli Jenkins scored a game-high 18 points, but the Seahawks (0-4) fell to the host Battling Bishops (3-1) in the Jean Edge Classic.