Navy men’s basketball falls to Boston University, 69-63, in Patriot League quarterfinals

The Navy men’s basketball team took an early lead in the first half, but a second-half surge carried host Boston University to a 69-63 victory in a Patriot League quarterfinal Thursday night.
The Terriers (19-13) advanced to Sunday’s semifinal round and will host Bucknell (14-19) at noon.
Javante McCoy had 19 points and Walter Whyte chipped in 18 for Boston U. Cam Davis had 13 points and Evan Wieck added 12 for Navy (14-16).
Boston U. trailed 31-27 at the half before outscoring Navy 42-32 in the second half.
Coppin State 63, UMES 60: Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 20 points and Kamar McKnight added 17 points to help the visiting Eagles (11-20, 7-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) beat the Hawks (5-26, 4-12) for their second straight victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Ahmad Frost scored 14 points, Da’Shawn Phillip had 13, Canaan Bartley added 11 and Walter Prevost chipped in 10 for UMES.
The MEAC tournament begins Tuesday in Norfolk, Virginia.
Norfolk State 68, Morgan State 62: Jermaine scored 21 points to help the visiting Spartans (15-15, 9-6 MEAC) over the Bears (15-16, 9-7).
Isaiah Burke scored 15 points, Stanley Davis added 14, Malik Miller chipped in 13 and David Syfax Jr. had 11 for Morgan.
Women
UMES 61, Coppin State 46: Amanda Carney scored 12 points and Brooklyn bailey had 10 points to lead the host Hawks (8-21, 5-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) past the Eagles (3-25, 3-13) in the regular-season finale for both teams. Alexandria Hamilton had nine points for Coppin State. The victory was the third straight. The MEAC tournament begins Tuesday in Norfolk, Virginia.
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Mount St. Mary’s 63: Lauren Francillon scored a game-high 33 points to lead the visiting Knights (12-17, 9-9 Northeast Conference) past the Mount (19-11, 14-4). Mount’s Kendall Bresee (23 points) made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 64-63 with 28 seconds left, but the Knights’ Rachael Niles made two free throws with 24 seconds left for the final score. Mount St. Mary’s received the No. 2 seed in the NEC tournament and will host Long Island University in the quarterfinals on Monday at 7 p.m.
William & Mary 66, Towson 62: Nukiya Mayo scored 19 points, but the visiting Tigers (14-14, 9-8 Colonial Athletic Association) fell to the Tribe (21-7, 12-5). Eva Hodgson had a game-high 27 points for William & Mary. Towson travels to Elon on Saturday at 2 p.m. for its regular-season finale.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.