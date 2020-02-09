Towson men’s basketball gets past Drexel; Loyola Maryland, UMBC, Morgan State also win

Allen Bertrand scored a career-high 31 points, Brian Fobbs added 19 more and, sparked by a Charles Thomas dunk, Towson battled past host Drexel, 76-69, in men’s basketball on Saturday.
Bertrand was 10-for-16 shooting with three 3-pointers and made all eight free-throw attempts.
Trailing by as many as six early in the second half, Thomas picked off a Drexel pass and hammered down a dunk that lifted Towson (14-11, 8-5 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 47-46 lead with 12:43 to go and the Tigers never trailed again, ending Drexel’s string of five straight wins at home.
The Dragons (13-12, 6-6) led 40-33 at the break but Towson shot 52% in the last 20 minutes. Bertrand scored 20 points after halftime and Fobbs had 15 as Towson outscored Drexel 43-29 in the second half.
Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 24 points, Zach Walton added 17 and James Butler scored 13 with eight rebounds.
Loyola Maryland 78, Bucknell 65: Andrew Kostecka scored 20 points and the host Greyhounds (12-13, 4-8 Patriot League) beat the Bison (9-16, 5-7) for the first time since 2017.
Loyola extended its winning streak to three games. The Greyhounds led for the final 34:51 and held a 40-27 advantage at the half, but Bucknell pulled within one at 58-57 with just under five minutes remaining in the second half. Loyola answered with an 11-1 run.
UMBC 60, UMass-Lowell 50: K.J. Jackson posted 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the visiting Retrievers (11-14, 4-6 America East) beat the River Hawks (9-16, 3-7).
Brandon Horvath (Southern) had 11 points and seven rebounds for UMBC. L.J. Owens (Severn) and R.J. Eytle-Rock added 10 points apiece.
UMass Lowell totaled 23 second-half points, a season-low.
Colgate 67, Navy 60: Nelly Cummings scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures in the host Raiders’ victory.
Jordan Burns had 14 points for Colgate (19-6, 10-2 Patriot League). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 points and six rebounds, while Tucker Richardson scored 11 with six assists. Will Rayman grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine points. The Raiders' starters accounted for all but three points.
Greg Summers had 15 points to lead the Midshipmen (12-11, 6-6). Evan Wieck grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight points.
Colgate shot 43% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range (9-for-25). The Raiders made 12 of 22 foul shots (54.5%). Navy shot 37.5% overall and 22% from distance (6-for-27). The Midshipmen hit six of 13 free-throw attempts (46%).
The Raiders improved to 2-0 against the Midshipmen on the season. Colgate defeated Navy 70-63 on Jan. 11.
Morgan State 61, UMES 53: David Syfax Jr. had 15 points as the host Bears (13-12, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) got past the Hawks (3-20, 2-6).
Malik Miller had 13 points and six rebounds for Morgan State, which won its fourth straight game. Troy Baxter Jr. added 12 points and three blocks. Lagio Grantsaan had seven rebounds.
Ahmad Frost had 15 points for UMES. AJ Cheeseman added 10 points. Da’Shawn Phillip had six rebounds.
St. Francis Brooklyn (N.Y.) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67: Unique McLean scored a career-high 21 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds left to lift the host Terriers (11-13, 5-7 Northeast Conference) over the Mount (10-14, 6-5).
McLean sank eight of 16 shots from the field for St. Francis and added four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Larry Moreno came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points, hitting five of six shots from 3-point range. Freshman Rob Higgins scored 14.
Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) topped the Mountaineers (10-14, 6-5) with 20 points. He added seven assists and four rebounds. Vado Morse finished with 16 points, shooting 4-for-9 from beyond the arc but missing all five of his shots inside it. Nana Opoku pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.
N.C. Central 68, Coppin State 63: Koby Thomas scored 17 points, but host Coppin State (7-18, 3-7 MEAC) fell to N.C. Central (11-12, 7-2). N.C. Central led 33-31 in the first half.
Johns Hopkins 81, Washington College 51: Connor Delaney scored 23 points and the host Blue Jays (18-2, 12-1 Centennial) extended their winning streak to 10 games. The Shoremen fell to 7-14, 5-9.
Frostburg State 74, Glenville State 72: Daniel Alexander made a layup with 2.6 seconds left to lift the host Bobcats (9-13, 6-10 Mountain East Conference) over the Pioneers (13-9, 9-6). Alexander finished with 23 points. The game featured 11 ties.
Salisbury 86, Southern Virginia 68: Gary Briddell scored a game-high 24 points to lead the host Sea Gulls (10-13, 4-4 Capital Athletic Conference) over the Knights (1-22, 0-8). Salisbury travels to Christopher Newport on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Drew 89, Goucher 73: The visiting Gophers (4-17, 1-9 Landmark Conference) suffered their fifth straight loss. The Rangers improved to 17-4, 8-2. Goucher’s Dwyane Morton led all scorers with 21 points.
Alvernia 90, Hood 85: Tyler Evans scored 23 points, but the host Blazers (13-8, 6-6 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) fell to the Golden Wolves (11-10, 7-6). Alvernia outscored Hood 54-44 in the second half.
Mary Washington 72, St. Mary’s 62: Miles Gillette scored 15 points and Gary Grant had 14 points, but the host Seahawks (7-16, 2-6 CAC) fell to the Eagles (14-9, 4-4). The loss was their fourth straight.
Muhlenberg 81, McDaniel 62: Mike Wallace scored 20 points, but the visiting Green Terror (5-16, 1-13 Centennial) fell to the Mules (15-6, 8-6). The loss was their sixth straight.
Women
UMBC 65, UMass Lowell 52: Te’yJah Oliver scored a game-high 23 points to lead the host Retrievers (8-14, 4-7 America East) over the River Hawks (12-12, 8-3). UMBC opened with a 17-7 run. The Retrievers travel to New Hampshire Saturday at 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s 67, St. Francis Brooklyn (N.Y.) 62: Kendall Bresee scored 15 points and Kayla Agentowicz had 14 points to lead the visiting Mountaineers (13-9, 8-2 Northeast) over the Terriers (6-16, 2-9). The victory was their third straight.
UMES 71, Morgan State 61: The visiting Hawks (5-16, 2-6 MEAC) trailed 20-15 in the first quarter before outscoring the Bears (11-12, 7-3) the rest of the way. UMES’ Mya Thomas and Morgan State’s Chelsea Mitchell (Atholton) each scored 18 points. The win broke a four-game losing streak.
Bucknell 66, Loyola Maryland 42: Stephanie Karcz had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the visiting Greyhounds (6-16, 3-8 Patriot) fell to the Bison (16-6, 9-2). Bucknell’s tough defense held Loyola to 12 points in the first half.
Colgate 65, Navy 53: Mary Kate Ulasewicz scored 12 points, but the host Mids (7-15, 2-9) fell to the Raiders (16-6, 8-3). The loss was their third straight.
N.C. Central 58, Coppin State 44: Aliyah Lawson scored 13 points, but host Coppin State (0-22, 0-10 MEAC) fell to N.C. Central (7-15, 4-5). Coppin State hosts UMES on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Maryland 59, Cairn 49: Ayana Brim (Mount Carmel) scored a game-high 26 points to lead the host Gators (15-6, 11-3 Colonial States Athletic Conference) over the Highlanders (1-21, 1-13). Notre Dame led 27-23 in the first half.
Johns Hopkins 82, Bryn Mawr 20: The visiting Blue Jays (13-8, 10-6 Centennial) used tough defense to hold the Owls (1-21, 0-17) to four points or less in three of the four quarters. Hopkins was led by Emily Howie (12 points), Elise Moore (12 points), Sophie deBettencourt (11 points) and Jess Sweeney (10 points).
McDaniel 64, Muhlenberg 58: Liv Storer had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Green Terror (8-12, 5-11 Centennial) over the Mules (10-11, 8-8). Mikaela McGarvey scored a game-high 30 points for Muhlenberg.
Salisbury 53, Southern Virginia 45: The host Sea Gulls (10-13, 3-5 CAC) finished strong on a 18-10 run and beat the Knights (15-7, 3-5). Kaylee Otlowski, Jada Welbon and Lauren Fortescue each had 12 points for Salisbury.
Hood 69, Alvernia 61: Marlise Newson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the host Blazers ( 5-16, 1-11 MAC Commonwealth) over the Golden Wolves (8-13, 3-10). The game featured seven ties.
Drew 83, Goucher 47: Kyani Quarles scored 15 points, but the visiting Gophers (5-16, 1-9 Landmark) fell to the Rangers (14-7, 5-5).
Glenville State 93, Frostburg State 69: Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) scored 22 points, but the host Bobcats (4-18, 3-13 MEC) fell to the Pioneers (18-4, 13-2). Frostburg State finished on a 29-15 run in the fourth quarter.
Mary Washington 72, St. Mary’s 46: The host Seahawks (3-18, 0-7) lost their 12th straight game and haven’t won since Dec. 15, 2019. The Eagles improved to 16-7, 5-3. Stephanie Howell had 13 points and Kelli Jenkins had 11 points for St. Mary’s.