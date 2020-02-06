Loyola Maryland men’s basketball beats Holy Cross, 74-60, to end six-game road skid

Andrew Kostecka scored 18 points as the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team beat Holy Cross, 74-60, on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Hart had 12 points for Loyola (11-13, 3-8 Patriot League), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Santi Aldama added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points.
Austin Butler had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-21, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Connor Niego added 13 points. Matt Faw had 10 points and three blocks.
The Greyhounds improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Loyola, which defeated Holy Cross 80-70 on Jan. 2., takes on Bucknell at home on Saturday. Holy Cross takes on Boston University on the road on Saturday.
UMBC 70, Hartford 59: R.J. Eytle-Rock scored a game-high 21 points to lead the host Retrievers (10-14, 3-6 America East) over the Hawks (13-11, 6-3). UMBC scored 42 points in the second half.
Stevenson 77, Albright 70: The host Mustangs (6-15, 3-9 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) took a seven-point lead in the first half before the Lions (11-9, 6-5) matched them point for point in the second half. Norman Hughes had 20 points for Stevenson.
Hood 95, Messiah 72: Mason Wang scored a game-high 26 points to lead the host Blazers (13-8, 6-5 MAC Commonwealth) over the Falcons (9-12, 2-10). Hood scored 50 points in the second half.
Christopher Newport 93, St. Mary’s 63: Reggie Rouse (Calvert Hall) scored 14 points, but the host Seahawks (7-15, 2-5 Capital Athletic Conference) fell to the Captains (18-4, 7-0). St. Mary’s hosts Mary Washington Saturday at 4 p.m.
Juniata 60, Goucher 52: Dwayne Morton scored 16 points and Darrell Collins had 15 points, but the host Gophers (4-16, 1-8 Landmark Conference) fell to the Eagles (5-15, 2-7). The loss was the fourth straight.
Women
Bowie State 76, Elizabeth City State 40: Kyaja Williams (Western) scored a game-high 22 points to lead the host Bulldogs (19-3, 9-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Associa tion) over the Vikings (8-15, 4-7). Bowie State opened with a 24-7 run.
York 60, Salisbury 53: Amber Onyekwere scored 13 points and Kaylee Otlowski had 12 points, but the visiting Sea Gulls (9-13, 2-5) fell to the Spartans (14-8, 5-2).
UMBC 56, Hartford 47: Janee’a Summers scored 19 points off the bench and Lyric Swann (Long Reach) had 16 points to help the visiting Retrievers (7-14, 3-7 America East) beat the Hawks (0-23, 0-10)
The Associated Press contributed to this article.