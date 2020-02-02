State basketball roundup: College of Charleston halts Towson 7-game winning streak

Senior wing Stephanie Karcz recorded her 1,000th career rebound for Loyola, which closed the contest on a 12-0 run. Forward Ashley Hunter, a graduate student, put the visitors ahead to stay with a layup with 2:21 remaining. Freshman guard Lindsey Llewellyn totaled 12 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead Navy, which did not manage a single point over the final 5:06 of regulation. Junior forward Sophie Gatzounas scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Midshipmen, who have now lost two straight after winning two in a row.