State basketball roundup: College of Charleston halts Towson 7-game winning streak

Towson had an early lead, but the College of Charleston took control over the final 16 minutes and won, 79-70, on Saturday in men’s college basketball.
The Tigers fell to 13-10, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association and the Cougars improved to 14-9, 8-3. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak.
Jason Gibson made a 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the game to cut the Charleston lead to 65-63. Towson would get no closer the rest of the way. The Tigers were led by Allen Betrand (18 points), Gibson (16 points) and Brian Fobbs (15 points). Towson travels to Delaware Thursday at 7 p.m.
Morgan State 89, Howard 83: Malik Miller scored 19 points and Troy Baxter had 18 points to lead the Bears (12-12, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over the host Bison (2-21, 0-8). Morgan State has won three in a row.
Delaware State 77, Coppin State 68: Johquin Wiley scored 25 points with seven rebounds, Myles Carter added 17 points off the bench and the host Hornets (3-17, 2-4 MEAC) beat the Eagles (6-17, 2-6)., snapping a three-game skid.
Andrew Robinson hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Coppin State, which made 11 of 37 3-pointers (34%) and shot 41% from the field (25 of 65). Brendan Medley-Bacon grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked four shots, Koby Thomas scored 17 points with three steals and Ibn Williams had 16 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson 85, Mount St. Mary’s 75: Devon Dunn — off the bench — led six players in double digits with 20 points and the host Knights (6-15, 4-6 Northeast Conference) held off a rally by the Mount (9-13, 5-4) to win.
Kaleb Bishop's layup with 9:38 remaining gave Fairleigh Dickinson a 34-point lead (67-33). The Mountaineers proceeded to score 42 points in the final 9:12 but ran out of time.
Jalen Gibbs' 3-pointer with 45 seconds left brought Mount Saint Mary's within 79-71 before the Knights made six foul shots to end it.
Fairleigh Dickinson) raced to a 10-0 lead and extended the margin to 30-8 when Xzavier Maloney-Key made two free throws with 5:25 before halftime.
Jahlil Jenkins scored 14 points, Maloney-Key and Elyjah Williams scored 12 and Bishop and Brandon Powell 10 apiece. Williams grabbed 13 rebounds.
Jalen Gibbs led the Mount with 27 points and Damion Chong Qui (McDonogh) 16 on 10 of 13 free-throw shooting. Mount Saint Mary’s scored 58 points in the second half on 18-of-33 shooting with seven 3s.
Bowie State 86, Virginia State 81: The host Bulldogs (14-9, 6-4 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) broke the sixth and final tie with a 14-9 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Trojans (15-7, 9-2). The game was tied at 62-62 at halftime and 72-72 after the third quarter. Cameron Hayes (Stevenson) had a game-high 27 points for Bowie State.
Johns Hopkins 82, Muhlenberg 73: Junior Joey Kern scored 18 points to lead the 14th-ranked Blue Jays (17-2, 11-1 Centrennial Conference) to a win in the 19th annual Wall-O’Mahony Game.
Salisbury 84, St. Mary’s 80: St. Mary’s Miles Gillette (26 points) made a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to cut the lead to 82-80, but Mike Ward (22 points, St. Paul’s) made two free throws with seven seconds left to secure the win for the Sea Gulls (9-12, 3-3 Capital Athletic Conference). The Seahawks fell to 7-14, 2-4. The win broke a three-game losing streak.
Washington College 55, Franklin & Marshall 43: Dilyn Becker scored 15 points and Daniel Brown had 12 points to lead the visiting Shoremen (7-12, 5-7 Centennial Conference) over the Diplomats (7-12, 3-9). Washington College outscored Franklin & Marshall, 37-22, in the second half.
Susquehanna 78, Goucher 57: Dwayne Morton scored 17 points, but the host Gophers (4-15, 1-7 Landmark Conference) fell to the River Hawks (13-6, 6-2). The loss was Goucher’s third straight.
Ursinus 69, McDaniel 51: Dragan Hornatko scored 17 points, but the host Green Terror (5-14, 1-11 Centennial) fell the Bears (10-9, 5-7). Ursinus led 39-31 in the first half.
Lycoming 93, Hood 87: The host Warriors (14-6, 7-4 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) ended a two-game winning streak by the Blazers (12-7, 5-5).
Widener 92, Stevenson 71: Norman Hughes scored 13 points, but the visiting Mustangs (5-15, 2-9 MAC Commonwealth) fell to the Pride (17-3, 10-1). Stevenson has lost 10 straight.
Women
Loyola Maryland 50, Navy 44: Senior guard Alexis Gray scored a season-high 17 points to lead the visiting Greyhounds (6-15, 3-7 Patriot League) in a come-from-behind victory over the Mids (7-14, 2-8).
Senior wing Stephanie Karcz recorded her 1,000th career rebound for Loyola, which closed the contest on a 12-0 run. Forward Ashley Hunter, a graduate student, put the visitors ahead to stay with a layup with 2:21 remaining. Freshman guard Lindsey Llewellyn totaled 12 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead Navy, which did not manage a single point over the final 5:06 of regulation. Junior forward Sophie Gatzounas scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Midshipmen, who have now lost two straight after winning two in a row.
Karcz finished with a season-high 14 rebounds overall to go along with six points, five assists and four steals. She became the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her collegiate career, joining Loyola Hall of Famers Patty Stoffey (1991-95), Mary Beth Akre (1976-80) and Mary Rieman (1975-79).
Loyola, which has now won three of its past five games, travels to Bucknell next Saturday (2 p.m.). Navy, which had been tied with Loyola for second-to-last place in the Patriot League, plays at Bucknell on Wednesday (6 p.m.)
Mount St. Mary’s 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 61: The Mount (11-9, 6-2 NEC) used a strong fourth quarter to top the host Knights (7-12, 4-5 NEC). Michaela Harrison (18 points), Jatarrikah Settle (13), and Kendall Bresee (11) all finished in double figures to help the Mountaineers get back in the win column.
Morgan State 68, Howard 52: The visiting Bears (11-11, 7-2 MEAC) went on a 27-15 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Bison (12-9, 4-4). Chelsea Mitchell (Atholton) had a game-high 26 points for Morgan State, which has won five in a row.
Stony Brook 66, UMBC 49: Lyric Swann (Long Reach) had a career-high 17 points, but the host Retrievers (6-14, 2-7 America East) fell to the Seawolves (21-1, 9-0). UMBC has lost its last two games.
Delaware State 72, Coppin State 55: Chance Graham scored a game-high 19 points, but the visiting Eagles (0-20, 0-8 MEAC) fell to the Hornets (8-11, 4-2).
Bowie State 70, Virginia State 40: The host Bulldogs posted an easy Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association victory, as 12 of 13 players scored. Kyaja Williams led the effort with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Crew Calhoun added nine points and five rebounds for Bowie State (18-3, 8-2 CIAA).
Salisbury 93, St. Mary’s 59: Kaylee Otlowski scored a game-high 24 points to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (9-12, 2-4 CAC) over the Seahawks (3-16, 0-6). The win broke a three-game losing streak. Otlowski also had 11 rebounds and Emily Dilger had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Salisbury. Gina Seifert had 18 points for St. Mary’s.
Clarks Summit 95, Notre Dame Maryland 81: Ayana Brim (Mount Carmel) had 27 points and Daija Fitchett (Towson) had 20 points, but the visiting Gators (12-6, 9-3 Colonial States Athletic Conference) fell to the Defenders (14-5, 9-3). The loss ended a three-game winning streak.
Widener 59, Stevenson 36: The Pride (17-3, 9-2 MAC Commonwealth) used a 22-6 run in the second quarter to beat the Mustangs (10-10, 5-6).
Franklin & Marshall 64, Washington College 54: The host Diplomats (7-12, 5-9) got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Kristin Hamill and held off a late charge from the Shorewomen (8-11, 5-9) in a win in a Centennial Conference game.
Lycoming 71, Hood 68: The host Warriors (17-3, 9-2 MAC Commonwealth) used a 22-6 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Blazers (10-10, 5-6).
Muhlenberg 53, Johns Hopkins 42: Diarra Oden scored 19 points, but the host Blue Jays (11-7, 8-5 Centennial) fell to the Mules (9-9, 7-6).
Susquehanna 60, Goucher 52: The host Gophers (4-15, 0-8 Landmark) lost their 13th straight game. The River Hawks improved to 12-7, 4-4.
West Virginia State 93, Frostburg State 65: Ciara Thomas scored 16 points, but the host Bobcats (3-17, 2-12 Mountain East Conference) fell to the Yellow Jackets (8-12, 6-7). The loss was the third straight.