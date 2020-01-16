Daniel Deaver leads Navy men’s basketball to 88-83 win over Lehigh

Daniel Deaver had a season-high 25 points as the Navy men’s basketball team beat Lehigh, 88-83, on Wednesday night.
Sean Yoder had 19 points for Navy (9-7, 3-2 Patriot League). Luke Loehr added 14 points. Cam Davis had 12 points.
Navy totaled 50 points in the second half, a season best for the team.
Jordan Cohen scored a season-high 28 points and had eight assists for the Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-3). Marques Wilson scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds. Nic Lynch had 16 points.
The Midshipmen improved to 2-0 against the Mountain Hawks this season. Navy defeated Lehigh 64-58 on Jan. 2. Navy plays Lafayette at home on Saturday. Lehigh matches up against Bucknell on the road on Saturday.
Hood 78, Messiah 63: The visiting Blazers (10-5, 3-3 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) scored 39 points in each half to beat the Falcons (8-7, 1-5). Mason Wang finished with a game high 28 points, going 9-for-14, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range, and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Washington College 67, McDaniel 51: Daniel Brown scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Shoremen (4-10, 2-5 Centennial Conference) over the Green Terror (4-10, 0-7). The victory broke a four-game losing streak. Mike Wallace had 18 points to lead McDaniel.
Elizabethtown 86, Goucher 64: Cam Isaacs (Randallstown) scored 15 points, but the host Gophers (3-11, 0-3 Landmark Conference) fell to the Blue Jays (8-5, 1-2).
Salisbury 75, Mary Washington 65: Gary Briddell and Bryan Boehlert each scored 13 points to lead the host Sea Gulls (8-9, 2-0 Capital Athletic Conference) over the Eagles (11-6, 1-1). Salisbury has won three in a row.
York 77, St. Mary’s 74: Logan Collins broke a 73-73 tie with a jumper and added two free throws over the final 22 seconds to lead the visiting Spartans (11-5, 1-1 CAC) over the Seahawks (5-12, 0-2).
Wheeling 75, Frostburg State 61: Daniel Alexander scored a game-high 35 points, but the visiting Bobcats (6-9, 3-6 Mountain East Conference) fell to the Cardinals (9-4, 6-3).
Women
Lehigh 60, Navy 53: The host Mids (5-11, 0-5 Patriot) extended their losing streak to eight games. The Mountain Hawks improved to 13-3, 5-0 and finished the game on a 20-12 run.
Boston University 44, Loyola Maryland 42: The visiting Greyhounds (3-13, 0-5 Patriot) went on an 8-0 run over the final 3:56, including two 3-pointers by Emily McAteer, but the rally came up short. Katie Nelson had a game-high 20 points for the Terriers (8-8, 3-2) and Delaney Connolly led the Greyhounds with 11 points.
Johns Hopkins 58, Franklin & Marshall 47: Emily Howie and Diarra Oden each scored 12 points to lead the host Blue Jays (9-5, 6-3 Centennial) over the Diplomats (5-9, 3-6) for their third straight win.
Wheeling 64, Frostburg State 60: Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) scored 19 points, but the visiting Bobcats (2-13, 1-8 MEC) fell to the Cardinals (5-10, 4-5). The game featured nine ties and 10 lead changes.
Keystone 93, Notre Dame Maryland 58: Ayana Brim (Mount Carmel) scored 18 points, but the visiting Gators (9-5, 6-2 Colonial States Athletic Conference) fell to the Giants (10-5, 8-0).
Mary Washington 72, Salisbury 63: Emily Dilger scored 14 points, but the visiting Sea Gulls (7-8, 0-1 CAC) fell to the Eagles (12-3, 1-0). The loss was the fourth straight.
York 80, St. Mary’s 53: Gina Seifert scored 16 points, but the visiting Seahawks (3-12 0-2 Capital Athletic Conference) fell to the Spartans (10-7, 1-1). The losing streak got extended to six games.
Elizabethtown 65, Goucher 51: The visiting Gophers (4-10, 0-3 Landmark) suffered their eighth straight loss. The Blue Jays improved to 7-6, 3-0. Kyani Quarles had 19 points for Goucher.