Daniel Deaver leads Navy men’s basketball to 88-83 win over Lehigh

Boston University 44, Loyola Maryland 42: The visiting Greyhounds (3-13, 0-5 Patriot) went on an 8-0 run over the final 3:56, including two 3-pointers by Emily McAteer, but the rally came up short. Katie Nelson had a game-high 20 points for the Terriers (8-8, 3-2) and Delaney Connolly led the Greyhounds with 11 points.