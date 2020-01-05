Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) scored six of his career-high 26 points in the second overtime and Mount Saint Mary’s beat Long Island University 82-73 on Saturday in the Sharks’ Northeast Conference opener.
Chong Qui’s two free throws capped a 9-0 Mountaineers’ run in the second overtime before LIU got on the board with 1:06 to play on Jermaine Jackson Jr.’s two free throws. Chong Qui sealed it with two more from the foul line.
Malik Jefferson scored a career-high 23 points with eight rebounds and Nana Opoku added nine points and 10 boards for the Mountaineers (5-10, 1-1).
Raiquan Clark scored 25 points with nine rebounds and Tyrn Flowers scored 14 points with 11 boards for the Sharks (5-9). Jackson finished with 14 points and four assists.
Clark’s two free throws with four seconds left tied it at 71 at the end of the first overtime and Chong Qui tied it at 65 with a free throw at the end of regulation.
Mount Saint Mary’s plays at Merrimack on Thursday.
UMass Lowell 86, UMBC 73, OT: Obadiah Noel scored a career-high 27 points, Christian Lutete added 20 and UMass Lowell blitzed UMBC in overtime for an 86-73 victory in the American East Conference opener on Saturday.
K.J. Jackson hit a miraculous shot at the buzzer off an in-bounds play that started from the right wing with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime, but the River Hawks kept their composure and had a 20-7 advantage in the extra five minutes.
Ron Mitchell, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for UMass Lowell, opened overtime with a layup. The Terriers answered with a free throw, but Lutete hit a 3-pointer. Following another free throw, Noel nailed a 3.
UMass Lowell (7-9), which had lost three straight, was 6-of-7 from the field with two 3s, and 6 of 8 from the line in OT. UMBC (7-9) was just 2-of-10, missing five 3s, and 3 of 6 from the line.
Josh Gantz added 10 points for the River Hawks, who shot 28% in the first half and trailed 29-23. They finished 25 of 32 at the foul line.
Brandon Horvath (Southern) had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Terriers, who were just 9 of 14 from the free-throw line.
UMBC coach Ryan Odom said a day before the game that senior Max Curran was no longer with the team due to personal matters. He played in nine games with three starts this season and had 25 starts over his career.
Morgan State 81, Delaware State 68: Isaiah Burke, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and David Syfax Jr. scored 15 points apiece as Morgan State pulled away in the second half.
Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points for the Bears (7-9) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
John Crosby had 22 points and six assists for the Hornets (1-14), who lost their seventh straight game. Fahim Jenneto added 13 points. Ameer Bennett contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
UMES 78, Howard 66: AJ Cheeseman had 17 points off the bench to lead the host Hawks (2-14, 1-0 MEAC) over the Bison (2-13, 0-1 MEAC).
Ty Gibson had 14 points for UMES, which ended its four-game losing streak.
Da'Shawn Phillip, whose seven points per game entering the contest was second on the Hawks, shot just 14% (1 of 7).
UMES scored 42 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Charles Williams had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-13). Khalil Robinson added 18 points. Wayne Bristol Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.
UMES matches up against NC A&T at home next Saturday. Howard faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.
S.C. State 79, Coppin State 75: Zach Sellers made the go-ahead layup for a 75-73 lead with 1:19 left in the game and the Bulldogs (6-7, 1-0 MEAC) hung on to beat the Eagles (4-12, 0-1). Koby Thomas had 22 points for Coppin State.
Towson 67, UNC-Wilmington 60: Brian Fobbs and Allen Bertrand both scored 16 points to guide the Tigers (7-9) to a Colonial Athletic Association victory.
Nakye Sanders added eight points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Bowie State 75, Winston-Salem State 72: Cameron Hayes (Stevenson) scored a game-high 29 points and the host Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) held off the Rams (5-6) to win. Hayes went 11-for-18, including 3-for-8, and 4-for-4 from the line. Winston-Salem took a 68-67 lead with 4:05 left to play. Rinardo Perry made a layup for a 69-68 advantage with 3:02 remaining and Bowie stayed ahead the rest of the way. Hayes final two free throws came with eight seconds left for the final score.
Frostburg State 96, Cheyney 64: Daniel Alexander scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Bobcats (5-7) over the Wolves (1-13) at Allegany College.
Elizabethtown 74, St. Mary’s 71: Miles Gillette scored a game-high 21 points, but the Seahawks (4-10) fell to the host Blue Jays (6-5) in the title game at the Spooky Nook tournament.
Alvernia 71, Hood 68: Mason Wang had 28 points and 10 rebounds, but the visiting Blazers (8-4, 1-2 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) fell to the Golden Wolves (6-6, 2-2). The loss marked the fourth straight.
Albright 74, Stevenson 63: Jaylin Johnson scored 17 points, but the visiting Mustangs (5-8, 2-2 MAC Commonwealth) suffered their third straight loss. The Lions improved to 8-5, 3-1.
Gettysburg 63, McDaniel 52: Mike Wallace scored 13 points, but the host Green Terror (4-7, 0-4 Centennial Conference) fell to the Bullets (8-3, 2-2). The loss marked the third straight.
Women
Mount St. Mary’s 75, Long Island 57: The host Mount (7-7) used a 20-8 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Sharks (1-11). Michaela Harrison scored 25 points to lead Mount St. Mary’s. The victory marked the second in a row. Mount St. Mary’s travels to Bryant Saturday at 1 p.m.
S.C. State 71, Coppin State 60, OT: The host Eagles (0-13, 0-1 MEAC) were outscored, 14-3, in overtime and fell to the Bulldogs (2-12, 1-0). Jalynda Salley and Chance Graham each scored 14 points for Coppin State. Eagles’ Aliyah Lawson (13 points) made a jumper with five seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 57 and force overtime.
Holy Cross 58, Navy 49: The visiting Crusaders (9-4, 2-0 Patriot League) used a 20-10 run in the third quarter to pull ahead of the Mids (5-8, 0-2). Laurel Jaunich had 16 points and Navy made nine 3-pointers.
Delaware State 69, Morgan State 61: The visiting Bears (4-10, 0-1 MEAC) put together a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short. The Hornets improved to 5-9, 1-0. Chelsea Mitchell (Atholton) scored a game-high 25 points and Ashia McCalla had 20 points for Morgan State.
Howard 79, UMES 58: Brooklyn Bailey scored 16 points and Amanda Carney had 15 points to lead the host Hawks (9-5, 1-0 MEAC) over the Bison (3-11, 0-1). The score was tied once and the lead changed twice.
Bowie State 54, Winston-Salem State 48: The visiting Bulldogs (13-0) opened with an 18-3 run and beat the Rams (6-8). Bowie State was led by Kyaja Williams (Western) with 16 points, Dynaisha Christian with 11 points and Talanya Hutton with 10 points.
Haverford 54, McDaniel 47, OT: The Green Terror survived a dismal start on offense, settled in on defense, and built a nine-point lead late in the third quarter. They still led in the game’s final minute, but Haverford forced overtime and pulled away at Gill Center.
McDaniel (3-6, 0-5 Centennial) held the Fords to their second lowest output in a conference game this season, and netted 12 points from 15 turnovers. But a few missteps down the stretch proved costly for the home team.
Part of the process, perhaps, for a Terror unit that started four seniors but is still coming together, said first-year coach Christin Gowan.
“We’ve got seniors who might not have been in this position before, or they were on teams that were in this position and they might have not been the ones on the floor,” Gowan said. “So [it’s] being able to protect that lead, take care of the ball, and somebody’s got to step up and be the guy. It can’t just be all the X’s and O’s, the drawn-up plays. Who’s going to be that charismatic leader that’s going to step up and take us to the next level?”
— Pat Stoetzer
Johns Hopkins 54, Lynchburg 49: Diarra Oden scored 24 points in a come-from-behind win by the visiting Blue Jays (6-4, 3-2 Centennial). The Hornets fell to 6-6, 3-2. Hopkins outscored Lynchburg, 18-12, in the fourth quarter.
Frostburg State 93, Salem 85: Amanda Emory (Seton Keough) had a game-high 28 points to lead the Bobcats (2-10) over the Spirits (3-11) at Allegany College. The victory broke a five-game losing streak.
Notre Dame Maryland 79, Cairn 63: Ariana Alleyne (Mount Carmel) scored 26 points to lead the visiting Gators (7-3, 4-0 Colonial States Athletic Conference) over the Highlanders (0-12, 0-4). Notre Dame went on a 27-8 run in the third quarter.
Alvernia 61, Hood 51: Morgan Anderson (New Town) scored 14 points and Mia Savoy had 13 points, but the Blazers (4-8, 0-3 MAC Commonwealth) fell to the Golden Wolves (5-6, 1-3).
Albright 74, Stevenson 66: The host Lions (13-0, 4-0 MAC Commonwealth) used a 17-8 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Mustangs (3-8, 0-4). Hannah Crist and Olivia Coleman scored 14 points for Stevenson.
Muhlenberg 56, Washington College 39: The host Mules (3-7, 1-4 Centennial) went on a 17-7 run in the fourth quarter and beat the Shorewomen (6-5, 3-3). Cassidy Quattro had nine points and eight rebounds for Washington College.
Susquehanna 58, St. Mary’s 46: Gina Seifert had 12 points, but the host Seahawks (3-8) fell to the River Hawks (8-3) at the New Year’s Classic.