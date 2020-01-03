Jatarrikah Settle (St. Frances) scored 15 points and Michaela Harrison had 14 to lead the host Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team (6-7, 1-0 Northeast Conference) to a 78-63 win over Wagner (4-8, 0-1). Mount St. Mary’s scored 20-plus points in three of the four quarters.
Kendall Bresee finished with 11 points, six rebounds and a game-high three steals for the Mount. For the first time this season, the Mount won a game without four or more players reaching double figures.
The Mountaineers, who shot 51.9% from the field, host Long Island University on Saturday.
Holy Cross 64, Loyola Maryland 56: Emily McAteer scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the rally came up short as the host Greyhounds (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) fell to the Crusaders (8-4, 1-0). Holy Cross’ defense kept Loyola scoring in the low teens in the first half and the Crusaders went on an 11-0 run early in the second half.
Stony Brook 57, UMBC 45: The host Seawolves (13-1, 1-0 America East) used a 15-9 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Retrievesr (4-8, 0-1). Te’yJah Oliver had 15 points and Janee’a Summers had 14 points for UMBC, which travels to UMass Lowell on Sunday at noon.
Lehigh 70, Navy 40: The host Mountain Hawks (9-3, 1-0 Patriot League) used a 23-7 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Mids (5-7, 0-1). The loss marked the fourth straight for Navy, which got nine points from Lindsay Llewellyn.
Bowie State 96, Bloomfield 65: The nationally ranked host Bulldogs (12-0) are off to their best start in school history. Bowie State opened with a 35-9 run in the first quarter and cruised past the Bears (4-9). Dynaisha Christian had a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs. Bowie State will host Winston-Salem State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
McDaniel 50, Stockton 44: Mallory Conroy (Marriotts Ridge) had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Green Terror (3-5) past the Ospreys (4-6). The win broke a five-game losing streak. McDaniel went on a 19-3 scoring run that spanned the third and fourth quarters.
Men
College of Charleston 81, Towson 69: Grant Riller scored 28 points with eight rebounds and Charleston beat Towson 81-69 on Thursday night to start Colonial Athletic Association play 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17.
Sam Miller added 16 points with nine board and Zep Jasper made all 10 of his free throw attempts and scored 12 points for the Cougars (7-8), who committed just two turnovers in winning their fourth straight. Brevin Galloway scored 11 points and Jaylen McManus added 10.
Nakye Sanders scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Allen Bertrand scored a career-high 19 points for the Tigers (6-9, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Brian Fobbs had 12 points.
College of Charleston matches up against James Madison at home on Saturday. Towson plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.
Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary’s 57: Curtis Cobb scored a game-high 25 points to lead the visiting Seahawks (4-8, 1-0 Northeast Conference) past the Mountaineers (4-10, 0-1). Omar Habwe (St. James) had 13 points and Vado Morse had 11 points for Mount St. Mary’s. which hosts Long Island University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Christopher Newport 89, Washington College 57: The visiting Captains (10-4) shot 51.6% from the field and never trailed, beating the Shoremen (3-8). Dilyn Becker had 15 points for Washington College.