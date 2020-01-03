Holy Cross 64, Loyola Maryland 56: Emily McAteer scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the rally came up short as the host Greyhounds (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) fell to the Crusaders (8-4, 1-0). Holy Cross’ defense kept Loyola scoring in the low teens in the first half and the Crusaders went on an 11-0 run early in the second half.