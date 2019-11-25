The Tigers (3-4) had built an 18-point lead in the opening half and were still ahead 49-35 with less than 15 minutes to play. But the Hawks (2-5) scored 12 straight points to cut Towson's lead to 49-47 with 11:18 to play. That's when the Tigers pulled off a 17-2 surge to put the game away. Towson stretched the lead to 20 points in the final minutes.