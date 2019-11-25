The Towson men’s basketball team blew nearly all of a double-digit lead before rallying back to put away Saint Joseph’s, 76-64, to win seventh place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
The Tigers (3-4) had built an 18-point lead in the opening half and were still ahead 49-35 with less than 15 minutes to play. But the Hawks (2-5) scored 12 straight points to cut Towson's lead to 49-47 with 11:18 to play. That's when the Tigers pulled off a 17-2 surge to put the game away. Towson stretched the lead to 20 points in the final minutes.
Juwan Gray scored 14 points, Allen Betrand had 13 and Jakigh Dottin and Brian Fobbs added 12 each for the Tigers, who salvaged a final victory after tournament losses to No. 18 Xavier and Buffalo.
Ryan Daly had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks, who have lost four straight games, including all three in the eight-team event.
Evansville 115, Morgan State 112, OT: KJ Riley scored a career-high 36 points, including a go-ahead tip-in in the third overtime, and Evansville ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Morgan State in the seventh-place game at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.
Riley’s follow basket gave the Purple Aces (4-3) a 112-111 lead in the final minute, and Shamar Givance went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to seal it. Morgan State missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
The Aces rallied from 11 points down with about three minutes left in regulation with Riley making a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to tie the game at 85. The first OT ended tied at 98 and the second tied at 107.
This was the first triple-overtime for Evansville since 1958. It was also the first 100-point game for the Aces since 2014.
Artur Labinowicz added 17 points, Givance and Sam Cunliffe 15 each and DeAndre Williams 14 for Evansville.
Troy Baxter led Morgan State with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Women
St. Francis Brooklyn (N.Y.) 89, Loyola Maryland 78: Jade Johnson scored 25 points to lead the Terriers (2-3) over the Greyhounds (1-4).
Stephanie Karcz scored 24 points, three shy of her career-high, and added 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals for Loyola. Ava Therien added a season-high 12 off the bench.
St. Francis, which scored over 20 points in every quarter, shot 50.8% (31-for-61) from the field and hit 18 of 24 free-throw attempts.
Loyola travels to Florida Atlantic on Friday at 2 p.m. and will take on either Kansas or Wright State the following afternoon.
Maine 46, Navy 41: Maeve Carroll (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Blanca Millan (25 points, 11 rebounds) each tallied double doubles to help guide the host Black Bears (2-3) over the Midshipmen (2-3).
Morgan Taylor scored 14 points to lead Navy, which shot 31% from the field. The Mids host Air Force on Wednesday.
Towson 63, American 60: Myasia Jones scored 17 points and Kionna Jeter added 16 to help the host Tigers (2-3) beat the Eagles (2-3).
Q. Murray also finished in double figures for Towson with 14 points, while Nukiya Mayo led the team in rebounds with nine.
The Tigers head to Puerto Rico for a tournament to face Iowa on Thursday and Iona on Friday.
Averett 77, St. Mary’s 63: Courtney Scott scored 18 points to lift the Cougars (4-2) over the Seahawks (0-5) in the Jean Edge Classic.
Kyaira Priest and Caitlin Mays each scored 14 points for St. Mary’s.