Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) scored a career-best 18 points and drove for a layup with 12 seconds remaining as Mount St. Mary’s narrowly beat Utah Valley, 64-61, on Tuesday night.
Jalen Gibbs added 15 points for Mount St. Mary's (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Omar Habwe added nine points and nine rebounds off the bench. Malik Jefferson had 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (4-4). TJ Washington added 18 points. Emmanuel Olojakpoke had seven rebounds and five blocks to go with three points.
Brandon Averette, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Wolverines, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Mount St. Mary’s faces Howard on the road on Saturday. Utah Valley matches up against Colorado State on the road on Sunday.
Navy 72, Cornell 61: John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis scored 24 points apiece as Navy defeated Cornell 72-61 on Tuesday night.
Greg Summers had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Navy (3-3), ahich led 42-29 at halftime.
Jimmy Boeheim had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Big Red (1-6), who have now lost six straight games. Terrance McBride added 12 points.
Navy matches up against Brown on the road on Saturday. Cornell matches up against Towson at home on Sunday.
Coppin State 94, James Madison 78: Aaron Robinson scored 20 points and Andrew Robinson added 18, both career highs, and combined to hit 10 3-pointer to help lead the Eagles over the host Dukes.
Coppin had five players score in double figures, and it is the first time since the 1996-97 season that the Eagles have won three games against Division I non-MEAC teams.
Dejuan Clayton recorded 12 points to go with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals for Coppin. Kamar McKnight and Nigel Marshall also recorded 11 points apiece.
Omaha 70, Loyola Maryland 65: Matt Pile notched his second straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Omaha held off Loyola Maryland.
Pile sank 6 of 10 shots and added four assists for the Mavericks (5-3). Wanjang Tut pitched in with 12 points and six boards. JT Gibson, Ayo Akinwole and reserve KJ Robinson all scored 11 for Omaha, which shot 47% from the floor and had a 36-26 advantage on the boards.
Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds (3-4) with 25 points. Cameron Spencer added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.
Omaha never trailed in the game and its largest lead was 13 points.
Women
Saint Peter’s 78, Morgan State 77: Kendrea Williams scored 17 points to lift the Peacocks (3-2) over the Bears (3-4).
Dahnye Redd scored 26 points and Chelsea Mitchell added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Morgan.
Mount St. Mary’s 75, Radford 58: A 19-7 third-quarter run propelled the Mountaineers (3-3) over the Highlanders (2-3) for their second straight win.
Aryna Taylor scored 14 points and Michaela Harrison added 13 for Mount St. Mary’s, which shot 51.9% from the field (28-for-54) and hit seven 3-pointers.
La Salle 79, Coppin State 46: Claire Jacobs scored 12 points and the host Explorers (5-1) got buckets from 12 players to cruise past the Eagles (0-6).
Oluwadamilola Oloyede scored a game-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds for Coppin. Chance Graham added a double double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.