UMBC men’s basketball edges New Hampshire, 68-66, behind R.J. Eytle-Rock | ROUNDUP

R.J. Eytle-Rock had a season-high 27 points, including the winning basket with less than a minute to play, as the UMBC men’s basketball team narrowly beat New Hampshire, 68-66, on Sunday.
Eytle-Rock drove from the right side into the lane for a floater with 58.4 seconds left to make it 68-66. The Wildcats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and UMBC missed a shot with 11 seconds left before New Hampshire’s Blondeau Tschoukuiengo missed a contested shot at the buzzer.
Keondre Kennedy had 13 points for UMBC (9-2, 5-1 America East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Brandon Horvath added eight rebounds. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds.
Nick Guadarrama scored a career-high 34 points for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3). Jayden Martinez added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tayler Mattos had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
UMBC defeated New Hampshire, 69-54, on Saturday.
Norfolk State 89, Morgan State 85: J.J. Matthews had 21 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Morgan State on Sunday, ending the Bears’ three-game winning streak.
Matthews made nine of 11 attempts from the free-throw line. He added seven rebounds.
Jalen Hawkins had 13 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (5-4, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Devante Carter added 12 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points.
Latest College Basketball
De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-3, 1-1). Trevor Moore added 17 points. Troy Baxter had 15 points.