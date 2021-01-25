Loyola Maryland men’s basketball falls to American on buzzer-beater in triple overtime, 81-79 | ROUNDUP

Jamir Harris hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to lead the American men’s basketball team to an 81-79 win over host Loyola Maryland in triple overtime on Sunday night.
Harris finished with a game-high 33 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including 9-for-15 from 3-point range. Josh Alexander added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for American (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League), which swept the weekend series.
Jaylin Andrews led Loyola Maryland (0-4, 0-2) with 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Santi Aldama added 20 points and a team-high 12 rebounds and five assists, while Golden Dike had 16 points.
Morgan State 99, Delaware State 83: De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 36 points off the bench as Morgan State topped Delaware State on Sunday.
Lagio Grantsaan had 17 points for Morgan State (8-4, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Troy Baxter added 17 points and three blocks. Malik Miller had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Morgan State scored a season-high 58 points in the first half, while Delaware State scored a season-best 49 second-half points.
Myles Carter had 19 points for the Hornets (0-10, 0-5). John Stansbury added 13 points in his season debut, sitting out nine gams due to injury. Dominik Fragala had 12 points and Shaft Clark 11.
Hofstra 74, Towson 69: Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson on Sunday for the weekend sweep.
Coburn scored 21 before halftime, but his two free throws with 4.2 seconds left sealed the win. He shot 7-for-9 from 3-point range and added three blocks.
Jalen Ray had 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and seven rebounds. Hofstra posted a season-high 20 assists.
Zane Martin had 17 points and seven assists for the Tigers (3-7, 2-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Army 87, Navy 78, OT: Lonnie Grayson had 19 points and made five of six free throws in the final minute of overtime and Army ended Navy’s with a nine-game winning streak Sunday.
Jalen Rucker added a career-high 18 points for the Black Knights, although he missed the potential game-winning jumper at the end of regulation.
Both teams struggled in overtime but Army took a four-point lead on Josh Caldwell’s jumper with less than a minute to go. Navy, which was just 3 for 11 in OT, missed a shot and the free throw shooting start, Army going 9 of 12 from the line in the last minute.
Josh Caldwell chipped in 15 and Nick Finke had 10 points and seven rebounds for Army (9-4, 5-3 Patriot League).
Patrick Dorsey had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (10-2, 7-1), whose nine-game win streak was broken. Richard Njoku added 13 points, including all save Navy points in OT, and seven rebounds. Cam Davis had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Women
Army 63, Navy 58: Junior guard Sophie Gatzounas posted a double double with 17 points and 13 rebounds for Navy in a loss to archrival Army on Sunday at Christl Arena on the campus of West Point.
Junior guard Jennifer Coleman notched her second straight double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Midshipmen, who could not pull off the weekend sweep after beating the Black Knights in Saturday’s Star game.
Junior guard Kolbi Green added 12 points for Navy (2-6, 2-2 Patriot League), which was outscored 17-12 during the decisive third quarter.
“I don’t feel like we made good decisions today offensively,” Navy coach Tim Taylor said. “We did not take enough quality shots and the lack of ball movement contributed to that. The ball was sticking, and we did not read the help well.”
Junior guard Alisa Fallon scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for Army (6-7, 3-5), which limited Navy to 36.4% (24-for-66) shooting. Sophomore forward Sabria Hunter and freshman guard Sam McNaughton added 13 and 12 points for the Black Knights.
“Defensively we were not as disciplined as we needed to be,” Taylor said. “We allowed Army to get behind us at time and they us pay for those mistakes.”
Mount St. Mary’s 95, Central Connecticut State 61: The Mountaineers (6-3, 5-1 Northeast Conference) scored the first 14 points and never looked back, sweeping the Blue Devils (2-4, 2-4) in the weekend series.
The starting five led the charge, spearheaded by Kendall Bresee, who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. It was the first double double of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Mount since Alexis Carter had 18 points and 15 rebounds against Fairleigh Dickinson on Jan. 16, 2017.
Michaela Harrison scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Aryna Taylor finished with 13 points. Off the bench, freshman Isabella Hunt added 13 points.
The 95 points were the highest total put up by the Mount under coach Maria Marchesano, who oversaw her 50th win at the helm in Emmitsburg.
Towson 92, Hofstra 64: Kionna Jeter scored a game-high 26 points and Aleah Nelson added a career-high 22 points with seven assists as the Tigers defeated the Pride (4-10, 2-6) on Sunday at SECU Arena to complete a weekend sweep.
Shavonne Smith scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and had a team-best six rebounds. Smith has scored in double figures in eight of the 10 games this season for the Tigers (7-3, 2-1 CAA).
The Tigers hit 14 3-pointers Sunday, the most in program history. Nelson made six from long range, including four in the first quarter, while Smith (four) and Jeter (three) also hit multiple shots from behind the arc. The previous record was 12, all occurring in 2015.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Bill Wagner contributed to this article.