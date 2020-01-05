Austin Butler scored 18 points, Drew Lowder hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left and the Holy Cross men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak with a 63-61 win over Navy on Sunday.
Jaylen Walker's 3-pointer for Navy bounced off the rim twice before falling away as time expired.
Joe Pridgen's jumper pulled Holy Cross into a tie at 59 with 54 seconds to play but 20 seconds later Greg Summers made two free throws after being fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound for the Midshipmen.
Holy Cross turned an offensive rebound into a chance to tie but Matt Faw only made 1 of 2 free throws with 14.4 seconds to go. Navy's Luke Loehr was fouled immediately after rebounding the miss but he missed two foul shots. After a timeout, Lowder nailed the winner.
Ryan Wade added 11 points for Holy Cross (2-13, 1-1 Patriot League) and Pridgen and Lowder had 10 apiece.
Summers scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-6, 1-1), Evan Wieck added 14 points and Cam Davis had 11.
Holy Cross faces Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy matches up against Bucknell on the road on Wednesday.
Lehigh 78, Loyola Maryland 71: Freshman Reed Fenton scored a career-high 19 points, James Karnik added 18 points and seven rebounds and Lehigh rallied late to beat Loyola Maryland.
Brent Holcombe’s three-point play with 7:24 remaining in the game gave Loyola Maryland a 64-55 lead. But Jordan Cohen hit a jumper, Fenton buried a 3-pointer and Cohen added a 3 in a quick 8-0 run that pulled the Mountain Hawks (10-5, 2-0 Patriot League) within 64-63 with 5:31 left.
An Andrew Kostecka jumper gave the Greyhounds (9-6, 1-1) a 69-66 lead, but Jeameril Wilson nailed a 3, Karnik scored a go-ahead layup and Lehigh closed the game on a 9-2 run to pull out the win.
Marques Wilson finished with 16 points off the Lehigh bench, while Cohen pitched in with 14 points and six assists.
Kostecka paced the Greyhounds with 15 points, but he made just 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Brent Holcombe had 12 points, while freshman Golden Dike finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for his first-career double double.
Women
UMass-Lowell 75, UMBC 64: Kharis Idom (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Tiahna Sears (17 points, 10 rebounds) lifted the host River Hawks (6-9, 2-0 American East Conference) over the Retrievers (4-9, 0-2).
Janee’a Summers secured her third double double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Te’yJah Oliver scored 16 points and Lyric Swann (Long Reach) added 11 for UMBC, which hosts Binghamton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Lehigh 55, Loyola Maryland 53: Cameryn Benz hit a shot from just inside the free-throw line with 1.5 seconds left to lift the visiting Mountain Hawks (10-3, 2-0 Patriot League) over the Greyhounds (3-10, 0-2).
Laryn Edwards led Loyola with 16 points, one shy of her career high. Emily McAteer added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and Stephanie Karcz chipped in six points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals for the Greyhounds, who host Colgate on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
William & Mary 83, Towson 75: Victoria Reynolds scored 26 points and Eva Hodgson added 25 to help the visiting Tribe (10-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) beat the Tigers (4-8, 0-2).
Kionna Jeter led the Tigers with 19 points, Q. Murray finished with 18 and Nukiya Mayo scored 12. Towson will Division II Chestnut Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
