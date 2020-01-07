Troy Baxter has enjoyed higher-scoring games this season than the one he had Monday night for the Morgan State men’s basketball team.
But the 6-foot-9 forward’s production was certainly invaluable in the Bears’ 77-63 victory over visiting South Carolina State before an announced 872 at Hill Field House on Monday night.
The Bears improved to 8-9 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, opening the league portion of its schedule with back-to-back victories for the third time in four seasons, but first time under rookie coach Kevin Broadus.
After enduring the first half without a single point, Baxter scored a team-high 16 points, including 14 straight during a 3-minute, 58-second stretch in which he helped Morgan State extend a 46-38 lead to a 60-47 advantage with 5:49 left in the second half.
Baxter, a junior who transferred from Florida Gulf Coast University, began his personal run with a steal, a 3-pointer and a free throw after being fouled on the shot at the 9:47 mark.
He then added a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play with 8:14 remaining, a dunk 29 seconds later, and a 3-pointer 49 seconds after that. Baxter capped his spurt with a foul while attempting a three-point shot, but could only convert the first two before missing the third at the 5:49 mark.
Baxter was one of four Bears players to reach double digits in points. Sophomore guard Malik Miller came off the bench to add 15 points and four rebounds, senior shooting guard Stanley Davis Jr. contributed 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and sophomore guard Sherwyn Devonish-Prince chipped in 11 points and six assists.
The Bears thrived in the paint, outscoring South Carolina State 38-18 and getting 16 points off the break compared to the Bulldogs’ seven. That helped Morgan State overcome a disadvantage at the free-throw line where South Carolina State went to the charity stripe seven more times and converted five more free throws.
Senior forward Damani Applewhite paced the Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1) with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Graduate student forward Tashombe Riley had 12 points and six rebounds, while senior forward Ian Kinard finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.