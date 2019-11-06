Santi Aldama, a highly touted 6-foot-11, 210-pound freshman for the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team, underwent knee surgery and is out indefinitely, according to a school spokesman.
Aldama, an 18-year-old forward whose formal name is Santiago Aldama Toledo, is part of a five-member freshman class for the Greyhounds that has received raves as being an underrated mid-major recruiting class. Aldama was a four-star prospect and rated the No. 61 overall recruit in the 2019 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
In August, he led the Spanish national team to the FIBA U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece, where he averaged 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 steals. Aldama was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Loyola lost, 88-53, at Marquette in its season opener Tuesday night. Before Aldama’s injury, the team was picked to finish fourth in the Patriot League in a poll of conference coaches and team personnel.