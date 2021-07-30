Loyola Maryland’s Santi Aldama picked No. 30 overall by Memphis Grizzlies in first round of 2021 NBA draft

This past winter, Aldama completed a sophomore season in which he led the Patriot League in rebounds at 10.1 per game and ranked second in points at 21.2, earning first-team status in the conference and the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-District XIII. He became the first player in league history — and the only player nationally — to finish a campaign averaging at least 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks and was only the second player in conference history to average 20 points and 10 rebounds after Colgate power forward Adonal Foyle reached those benchmarks in 1995-96 and 1996-97.