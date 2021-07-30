2021 NBA draft: Loyola Maryland’s Santi Aldama eager to ‘leave a mark’ with Memphis Grizzlies after surprising first-round pick

“I am still letting the fact I was drafted sink in,” Aldama said from the Canary Islands, an autonomous community of Spain’s off the coast of Morocco where he celebrated his new future with his family, Greyhounds coach Tavaras Hardy, assistant coach Ivo Simovic, and sports information director Ryan Eigenbrode. “I cannot describe what I am feeling right now. It is what I have been working for, but it is only the beginning. Of course, the goal was to be in this position, but my end goal was not just to be in the NBA, but to leave a mark. Right now, with Memphis, my goal is to have great years and to have a long relationship and achieve great things.”