Coppin State basketball star Sam Sessoms carries memory of late brother as he seeks scoring title: ‘It added fuel to my fire’

With less than 13 minutes left in the Coppin State men’s basketball team’s game at George Washington on Dec. 13, Sam Sessoms drained a floater in the lane for the 2,000th point of his college career. It should have been a momentous occasion for the redshirt senior point guard — if the Eagles weren’t mired in a stretch of seven losses in their last eight games compounded by an 83-71 setback to the Colonials.

“I honestly forgot I was on pace for 2,000 until one of my coaches told me before the game just because we’ve been losing,” the 6-foot, 189-pound Sessoms said. “But I know this is our nonconference schedule. Once [Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference] play comes around, that’s when it really starts for me.”

2K CLUB! 🥶 CONGRATS! Sam recorded his 2,000th career point last night vs George Washington! That’s Big! 🔥#ALLIN | #talonsup🦅 pic.twitter.com/iPzVDYtsCg — CoppinMBB (@CoppinMBB) December 14, 2022

As Coppin State (4-9) takes aim at snapping that skid when James Madison (8-3) visits the Physical Education Complex Arena on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Sessoms has emerged as one of the top players in the country. As of Sunday, he ranked fourth among all NCAA Division I players in scoring at 23.7 points per game and 25th in assists at 5.6 per game. UMBC coach Jim Ferry, who coached Sessoms for the 2020-21 season when they were both at Penn State, made a bold prediction.

“You saw what he did to Maryland,” Ferry said, referring to Sessoms’ performance of 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 95-79 loss at the then-No. 23 Terps. “He’s doing that to everybody. … The kid has a chance to lead the country in scoring, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Sessoms’ personal success with the Eagles might be difficult to reconcile considering the tragedy he and his family had to overcome. On Sept. 16, 2021, his younger brother Sidney was shot and killed during a suspected home invasion in Philadelphia. Their father, Samuel Sessoms Sr., was also shot, but survived.

The younger Sessoms said he was in study hall at Penn State when his mother Agalelei Falaniko called him.

“Her first words were, ‘Daddy and Sidney are on the floor. They got shot up,’” he recalled. “She was crying and laying there with them while waiting for the ambulance.”

Sessoms admitted that the death of his brother, who was two years younger, sent him into a tailspin.

“I was in a dark place, a tough time, depressed,” he said. “But somehow, I got through it, and I like to think it was because of him.”

Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms, a transfer from Penn State, has emerged as one of the top players in the country in his first season with the Eagles. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Coppin State redshirt senior small forward Justin Steers, who was a high school rival and occasional teammate of Sessoms in Philadelphia, said Sam and Sidney Sessoms were close.

“They were never too far from each other,” Steers said. “It impacted him, but he’s the type of person to use that more as motivation rather than just shut down.”

Sessoms also endured the drowning death of Binghamton teammate Calistus Anyichie on July 14, 2019, while swimming in a gorge at Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca, New York. Former Bearcats coach Tommy Dempsey said Sessoms, who was about to start his sophomore year at the time, was one of Anyichie’s closest friends.

“I’m proud of how he’s been able to overcome so much in his personal life and stay on track when he’s had a lot of things thrown at him that could have taken him in a different direction if he wasn’t so mentally strong and so driven,” Dempsey said. “He loves the game, and he has this drive to be a shining light for his family.”

In his final season with the Nittany Lions in 2021-22, Sessoms played in all 31 games (including 10 starts) and led the offense in 3-point shooting percentage (.420) and ranked second in assists (2.6) and third in points (11.6). But when the coaches recruited other guards, Sessoms entered the transfer portal and chose the Eagles over George Mason, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State and UTEP to play for coach and former Maryland star Juan Dixon.

“A lot of coaches nowadays, they can study the game as much as they want, but a lot of them don’t really know it as far as being between those lines and how different it is as far as coaching it and having that experience,” Sessoms said. “There’s probably not any other coach right now in college basketball who is more acclimated than Juan Dixon as far as going to the Final Four and winning the national championship the next year and playing in the NBA.”

Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) goes to the basket for a layup against Maryland forward Julian Reese during a game Nov. 25 in College Park. (Terrance Williams/AP)

As poorly as Coppin State has played recently, Steers described Sessoms as a constant source of encouragement.

“Off the court and in the huddle, he’s just a good leader, and everybody gravitates towards him,” Steers said.

Although he leads Coppin State in 3-point field goals (30) and ranks third in 3-point percentage (.405), Sessoms said he actually prefers driving to the basket for layups and pull-up jumpers over taller opponents.

“I’m usually one of the shorter players on the court for my whole career,” he said. “So I’m real good at knowing how much space I need to get my shot off and where the right spots are on the backboard.”

In a 109-82 loss at UMBC on Nov. 30, Sessoms racked up 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds. What Ferry, his former coach at Penn State, noticed had little to do with his on-court production.

“He just seemed like he had a smile on his face,” Ferry said. “The kid’s been through a lot. So I’m just happy for him that he seems to be happy and in a really good place right now.”

On the backs of both hands and the side of his right calf, Sessoms has the tattoo “Long live Big 3-9,” which pays homage to his brother and the neighborhood in which he grew up. Sessoms said he plays to continue making his brother proud.

“It added fuel to my fire because I know my little brother is up there watching me,” he said. “He wants me to succeed. So I kind of put all my success towards him. I feel like he’s giving me that extra boost.”

James Madison at Coppin State

Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Stream: nlse.com