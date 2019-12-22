“The adjustment wasn’t easy for me at all,” he said. “Your role is switched and it takes time to get used to it. It takes time to redirect your way of thinking. It takes a while to get familiar with coaches, players. It’s a tough job, not as easy as people may think. My role here is a little different than it has been with the teams before. I’m more of a veteran leader, not called upon to score points like I used to.”