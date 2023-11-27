Notre Dame of Maryland men’s basketball relying on group of Baltimore players in inaugural season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Notre Dame of Maryland freshman shooting guard K'Won Johnson (City) is one of six Baltimore residents or basketball players who opted to stay close to home and help launch the Gators' program. (Sabina Moran/SKM Photography)

Whenever he drove on North Charles Street in northern Baltimore, K’Won Johnson saw an impressive group of buildings but didn’t realize he was looking at Notre Dame of Maryland University. In fact, he thought the buildings were part of next-door Loyola Maryland.

“I drove past this place all the time, but I actually never saw the campus,” he said. “So my first time here, that was the first time even knowing about the school. But once I got here, I was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty nice.’ It’s crazy though that I never saw or heard of this place when it’s literally five minutes away from my house.”

Johnson, who played basketball at nearby City College, is one of six Baltimore residents or basketball players who opted to stay close to home and help launch Notre Dame of Maryland’s men’s basketball program. The Gators (0-3) will play in their home opener Monday at 7 p.m. against St. Mary’s (2-3), which happens to be coach T.J. Jordan’s alma mater.

After three consecutive away games, they are looking forward to some home cooking.

“A lot of people will come out and see us play for the first time,” freshman small forward Jahbreco Dacosta said. “It’s not an away game where they can’t show up. It’s going to be an exciting experience.”

While the team’s slow start is worrisome, Jordan, who played at Bel Air High and coached at McDonogh, is encouraged by what he has seen from his first crop of recruits.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction right now,” he said. “We were obviously upset by the outcome, but overall, we’re not taking steps backward, and that’s because of their effort.”

Some of the early contributions have come from the group of Baltimore players who make up nearly half of the roster. Johnson, a freshman shooting guard, leads the team in points at 15.7 per game, is tied for total steals with four, and ranks second in rebounds at 7.3 per game.

Junior shooting guard Jalen Yates, another starter who played at City, is averaging 6.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, and Dacosta, who graduated from Forest Park, leads the team in rebounds (8.7) and ranks fourth in points (7.3).

The players’ path to the Gators varies as much as the players themselves. Dacosta said he drew interest from Goucher, St. Mary’s and Harford Community College but was swayed by conversations with Jordan in December to commit to the Gators in March.

Notre Dame of Maryland freshman small forward Jahbreco Dacosta (Forest Park) goes to the basket against Immaculata. (Sabina Moran/SKM Photography)

Yates spent two seasons at CCBC Catonsville and was prepared to leave the sport to pursue a career in information technology or cybersecurity but felt wanted by Jordan. And Johnson said he drew interest from Morgan State and Stevenson but was convinced after visiting the campus in August.

In all three cases, Jordan said he was candid with the players about expectations.

“I said, ‘There’s no such thing as an overnight success story. There’s going to be ups, there’s going to be downs,’” he said. “I told them the entire time that we were going to grow through this together, and they understood that.”

Rather than be dissuaded by Jordan’s honesty, the players said they embraced the idea of being part of the first class to help Notre Dame.

“What’s so cool about it is being a part of history,” said Yates, who at 22 years old is nicknamed “Uncle” by his teammates for being one of the older players on the roster. “You can go to big schools and play there and have a good career there, but it’s one thing to be a part of history. You can never take that away from someone when they’re a part of the very first team in school history. Not that the game is about setting records, but you’ve set this record at this school, you were the first to put this jersey on, you were the first to start practicing. It’s just a different feeling to have your own arc set for life.”

Many of the players from Baltimore knew each other before even arriving on campus. Johnson and sophomore point guard Mike Leath spent one year together at City, and the former knew freshman small forward Jermaine Koger Jr., who played at Archbishop Curley. Johnson and Dacosta were rivals, and the City players had heard of Yates.

“I think we have pretty much the same mindset and drive,” Dacosta said of the Baltimore contingent. “That helps us doing things together because of where we grew up.”

Notre Dame of Maryland men's basketball coach T.J. Jordan will face his alma mater, St. Mary's, in the Gators' home opener Monday. (Sabina Moran/SKM Photography)

Recruiting Baltimore players is part of Jordan’s effort to spread the word about the program to their peers. He said he has heard anecdotally that several university admissions officials have met high school students who remember their former classmates now at the school.

“It’s starting to spread, and I can feel that,” he said. “My whole thing is, we have so much talent in the area. If we are able to get some of the talent and keep them home, we’re going to be pretty good for many years to come. These guys are the first ones.”

After opening the season with a 22-point loss at McDaniel, the Gators fell at Immaculata by 10 and York by 1 at the Stevenson Tip-Off Tournament. The signs of growth are there, Yates insisted.

“The guys are starting to understand,” he said. “When we first got here, the work ethic wasn’t as great as it should have been, but now that the season has started, a lot of guys are starting to lock in more. On the defensive end, we’re starting to do the little things, and of course we’re trying to stay locked in in the classroom so that we can be eligible.”

Despite Jordan’s plan to keep expectations low, the players are unified in their belief that they can contend for a United East championship in their debut.

“We’re expecting to win,” Johnson said. “We didn’t come here expecting to have a losing season just because it’s the first year. We’re expecting to win. We started out slow, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Home opener

Notre Dame of Maryland vs. St. Mary’s

Monday, 7 p.m.