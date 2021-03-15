NCAA tournament guide: Everything you need to know before filling out your brackets

Also keep an eye on No. 3 seed Texas (vs. 14 seed Abilene Christian), No. 4 seed Purdue (vs. No. 13 seed North Texas), No. 4 seed Virginia (vs. No. 13 seed Ohio), No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (vs. No. 13 seed Liberty), No. 5 seed Creighton (vs. No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara), No. 6 seed Texas Tech (vs. No. 11 seed Utah State) and No. 6 seed San Diego State (vs. No. 11 seed Syracuse), who are all just single-digit favorites heading into the first round.