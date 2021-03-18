Players with Baltimore ties in the 2021 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

The men’s and women’s basketball teams from Maryland and Mount St. Mary’s are the only local programs competing in the NCAA tournament this season, but that doesn’t mean Indiana and San Antonio won’t be filled with Baltimore talent.
You probably remember the Terps’ Darryl Morsell and Angel Reese as former high school standouts, but did you know that two of the top seeds in the women’s bracket have representatives from the Baltimore area? Or that one men’s team on the West Coast has two players with Maryland ties?
Check out the gallery above to see which players with Baltimore ties are competing in the 2021 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.