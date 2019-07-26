Sources: Mt. St. Joe, Villanova star Phil Booth Jr. to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with Washington Wizards

Former Mount Saint Joseph star Phil Booth Jr., who played a key role on two national championship teams at Villanova, is expected to sign with the Washington Wizards, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Booth will sign what is termed an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a source. It gives the Wizards the ability to bring Booth to training camp and use his signing bonus as part of a two-way contract that allows a player to spend the bulk of a season with the team’s G-League affiliate.
After not being selected in last month’s NBA draft, Booth played in seven summer-league games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including four in Las Vegas where he averaged 11.3 points in a little over 15 minutes a game while shooting 15 of 26 from the field.
Despite being plagued by injuries at Villanova, the 6-3, 190-pound guard had one of the most productive ― and successful ― careers in school history. While setting a school record by playing in 148 games, Booth became only the ninth Wildcat ever to score more than 1,500 points while getting more than 300 assists.
As a sophomore, Booth scored team-high 20 points in Villanova’s championship game victory over North Carolina, and hit a pair of critical free throws with 35 seconds left. After missing most of his junior year with a knee injury, Booth missed nearly a month of his redshirt junior year with a broken hand.
Though he returned to the starting lineup after recovering, Booth’s shooting stroke suffered. But he was able to become more of a facilitator during Villanova’s run to a second national title, including getting six assists in the team’s semifinal win over Kansas.
As a senior, Booth led a rebuilding team to a 26-8 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament. Booth led the Wildcats with 18.6 points a game, including a career-high 29 in a 74-71 loss at then No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 15. Booth scored in double figures in all but two games for Villanova last season.
Booth could not immediately be reached for comment.