Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball weathers storm, defeats Wagner, 62-50, to advance to Northeast Conference tournament final

EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball program has a chance to do something it hasn’t done in almost three decades: capture back-to-back Northeast Conference tournament titles.
The No. 3 seed Mountaineers, who claimed the crown last winter, will get a shot at adding a second after holding off No. 4 seed Wagner, 62-50, in a semifinal Wednesday night before an announced 1,532 at Knott Arena.
Mount St. Mary’s (15-12) will meet No. 7 seed Bryant (10-21) in the title game Sunday at noon. The Bulldogs upset No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, 44-38, in the other semifinal Thursday night.
The Mountaineers have not won two conference tournament championships in a row since the program took home three consecutive titles from 1993 to 1995. Senior point guard Michaela Harrison said the opportunity will be a fitting reward for a team that began its conference schedule with back-to-back forfeits — the second to Wagner — because of a coronavirus outbreak within the program.
“It’s been an up-and-down year for us, and we’re hitting on all cylinders at the perfect time,” she said. “It’s so exciting that we get to host another championship — with fans this time. The atmosphere is going to be the same, and I can’t wait to go back out there with our team and try to do this repeat.”
They will get that opportunity largely due to an offense that hit on all cylinders in the first half. The offense converted 56.5% (13 of 23) of its shots in that frame, including draining 60% (6 of 10) of its attempts from behind the 3-point line.
Harrison was especially efficient in the half, hitting on five of her six shots, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. She contributed to Mount St. Mary’s enjoying a 40-25 advantage at halftime.
“We trust each other,” said Harrison, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “We didn’t get too high, we didn’t get too low, we didn’t get too frustrated with each other. The refs were calling questionable calls both ways, and we just made sure we stayed together like Coach Antoine [White] said.”
But the third quarter belonged to the Seahawks, who scored 15 of the period’s first 18 points to close within three, 43-40. The Mountaineers’ offensive troubles were exacerbated by a 4:09 drought and eight consecutive missed shots.
But back-to-back 3-pointers by graduate student shooting guard Kayla Agentowicz and Harrison in the final 80 seconds restored a bit of order for Mount St. Mary’s, which took a 49-40 lead into the final quarter.
“We know Wagner’s a great program,” said Agentowicz, who compiled 10 points and three assists. “We knew we had to weather their storm. That was what we kept in mind. Just keep going, keep going, and it fell through. When we hit our shots in the end, we knew it was our game and we just had to keep pushing through.”
Wagner would not go away quietly, closing the gap to 56-50 with 2:54 remaining in regulation. After a series of missed shots by both sides, sophomore power forward Isabella Hunt canned only her third 3-pointer of the season from the left wing with 34 seconds left to give the Mountaineers some much-needed breathing room.
White admitted that the play was not designed for Hunt to take a shot, calling the offense “a hot mess” until her 3-pointer.
“For us, it wasn’t a surprise,” he said. “Hunt is a young, talented player, and that’s what she’s about. Hunt is just so tough. The fact that she stepped up and hit that shot, that’s just who she is.”
After that, the Seahawks were forced to foul to preserve time on the clock, and Mount St. Mary’s hit its free throws to cement the victory.
In addition to Harrison and Agentowicz, graduate student shooting guard Kendall Bresee contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals and sophomore point guard Jessica Tomasetti chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
There was a cost, however. With 2:55 left in the fourth quarter, redshirt junior shooting guard Aryna Taylor appeared to injure her left knee in which she tore her ACL before attending Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, Virginia. She was in tears and needed assistance to the bench.
White did not have an update on Taylor, who entered the game ranked third on the team in points (9.7).
“If we have her, then great. Aryna’s a heck of a talent, and she’ll make this final push with us,” he said. “If unfortunately we don’t have her, this is what we’ve been doing all conference. We’ve been running with eight-strong, and we’ll go with seven-strong. I know her teammates will play extremely hard for her, I’ll coach hard for her, and she’ll be the best teammate in the country that day if that’s the case, but we don’t know.”
Senior point guard Zhaneia Thybulle paced Wagner (17-12) with 13 points and four assists, and redshirt sophomore shooting guard Alex Cowan racked up 12 points and five rebounds.
But coach Terrell Coburn rued the Seahawks’ inability to overtake Mount St. Mary’s and go scoreless in the final 2:54 of the game.
“It’s one of those things where maybe we were overanxious,” he said. “At the same time, our group fought hard. They fought hard to get back into the basketball game. Can’t fault their effort. Obviously, we wanted to execute much better in the half-court offense. It’s a make-or-miss game. We just missed some shots, and credit to Mount. They hit theirs.”
Morgan State 66, South Carolina State 53: Third-seeded Morgan State placed three players in double figures and used a big second quarter to break open a close game en route to a win over sixth-seeded South Carolina State on Thursday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Ja’Niah Henson had 13 points to lead the Bears, who also got 12 points each from Charlene Shepherd and Jayla Atmore. Ashia McCalla had nine rebounds to lead Morgan State and also contributed nine points.
Morgan State (18-7) will play in Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against No. 2 seed Norfolk State.
UMES 73, Coppin State 65: Zamara Haynes scored a career-high 25 points as Maryland Eastern Shore used a 17-8 fourth-quarter run to defeat Coppin State in the quarterfinal round of the MEAC tournament in Norfolk, Virginia.
The fifth-seeded Hawks (11-15) advanced to Friday’s semifinal round, where they will face top seed Howard at noon. Bairesha Gills-Miles and reserves Brooklyn Bailey and Mya Thomas combined for 33 points.
Graduate student Jaia Alexander, the MEAC Player of the Year, scored 33 points to lead No. 4 seed Eagles (15-12). Colleen Bucknor added 10 off the bench for Coppin State.
Men’s basketball
Morgan State 80, South Carolina State 77: Malik Miller had 16 points and seven rebounds as four-seed Morgan State beat five-seed South Carolina State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday night in Norfolk, Virginia.
Keith McGee made two free throws for a six-point lead with 48 seconds left and the No. 4 seed Bears held on to win.
Chad Venning had 15 points for Morgan State (13-13). Isaiah Burke added 13 points and Lagio Grantsaan had 12.
Latest College Basketball
Antonio TJ Madlock had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the No. 5 seed Bulldogs (15-16).