Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball’s huge comeback falls just short in 74-70 loss to Longwood in NCAA Tournament First Four

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team will have to wait at least another year for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

The Mountaineers nearly erased all of a 22-point deficit, trailing by just four points with 12 seconds to play, but it wasn’t enough.

In one of the inaugural First Four games of the women’s tournament, the Mount fell behind Longwood early and never fully recovered. In a battle of No. 16 seeds, the Lancers led wire-to-wire and held off the Mountaineers in Reynolds Coliseum, capturing a 74-70 win Thursday evening.

For the Lancers, it was their first appearance and first win in the NCAA Tournament, which expanded from 64 to 68 teams this year to match the men’s field. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers fell to 0-4 in the Big Dance, and the loss snapped a six-game winning streak.

Leading the Mount (16-13) in the defeat was graduate student forward Kendall Bresee, who finished with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds. Senior guard Michaela Harrison and sophomore guard Jessica Tomasetti each scored 13 points, while graduate student guard Kayla Agentowicz added 11 points.

Longwood (22-11) was steered by the overpowering play of senior forward Akila Smith, who piled up 32 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The Lancers jumped out to a 13-0 lead, with Smith scoring eight of Longwood’s points in that span, all in the paint. By the end of the first quarter, the Lancers led the Mount 22-5 as the Mountaineers struggled to put the ball in the basket. The Mount finished the first quarter shooting 1-for-16 from the field and 0-for-10 from behind the arc.

Mount St. Mary’s play over the next three quarters would improve, but the hole the Mountaineers dug themselves into proved to be too deep to climb out of.

The key for the Lancers was their presence inside, as they outrebounded the Mount 40-29 and outscored them 36-24 in the paint.

A bright spot for the Mount came in the third quarter, when Bresee had a stellar run of her own. Early in it, a Longwood fan shouted from the stands, “She can’t go left!” Bresee showed she could, however, hit a 3-pointer. She sank all five of her field-goal attempts — and all three of her attempts from behind the arc — in the quarter, racking up 15 points as the Mount outscored the Lancers 25-19 in that 10-minute stretch.

Mount St. Mary’s had been one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams this season, making 35.2% of its attempts from deep to rank 29th in the country. But on the campus of North Carolina State, those long shots didn’t fall often enough.

The Mount didn’t connect on their first long-range shot until Harrison hit one in transition late in the second quarter. The deep shots eventually fell for the Mount, as they made seven of 12 in the second half, but they shot 30.8% for the game.

Heading into the offseason, the Mount will have to figure out how to replace the production of two sixth-year seniors, Breese and Agentowicz. The veteran duo was in the top three on the team in points, rebounds and assists this season. Bresee, a Frederick native, fouled out with 48 seconds to play and received an ovation from the Mountaineers fans in attendance, including her brother Bryan, a former Damascus star and a standout defensive lineman at Clemson.

Longwood moves on to face site host and top seed NC State on Saturday.

