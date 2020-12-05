Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team defeats UMBC, 72-58, for first victory of the season

Mount St. Mary’s home women’s basketball opener was canceled Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 test for Coppin State. The team’s point of emphasis in Saturday’s matchup against UMBC was to play with intensity, and the Mount accomplished its goal with a 72-58 victory.
The Mountaineers, who were eager to halt a two-game losing streak to start the season, lead the all-time series with UMBC 31-9. It was also their 32nd home-opening victory in school history.
Junior forward Taylor Addison (Howard) made sure to circle their game against the Retrievers (0-2) with a metaphorical, bright red marker.
“We didn’t get to play against Coppin on Wednesday and that kind of sucked for us because we were looking forward to coming back, being at least 1-2 against UMBC,” Addison said. “So, it’s nice to get a win, especially against a local team that we’re always battling against each year.”
Addison and guard Bridget Birkhead led all scorers with 17 and 14 points, respectively. The majority of their buckets came in the second half — Addison scoring 12 of her 17 and Birkhead scoring nine — all of the points coming off 3-pointers.
“I think that we were just ready to get our first win and we knew that there was something that we had to clean up,” Birkhead said. “Obviously, there’s things that we still need to clean up from the second half, but we knew that once we had that lead, we just had to step on their throats. We just had to finish it strong.”
Mount coach Maria Marchesano felt that Wednesday’s cancellation “was a bummer,” but it allowed her team to come in focused on its game against UMBC.
“It feels good to get that win,” Marchesano said. “It gives our girls some confidence, just seeing some of those shots go in to get a game rhythm. With that being said, we go to Maryland next and that will be an extremely tough game. On the road at nationally ranked Maryland, hopefully some of our girls will take some of this confidence, bring it into their gym and give them a good fight.”
Mount St. Mary’s forward Kendall Bresee and Rebecca Lee (Old Mill) set the tone in the first quarter, scoring a combined 14 points in the first quarter. Lee began the game by scoring down on the block, grabbing three rebounds and scoring six points. Bresee had eight — knocking down a jumper, converting the and-one free throw and making a 3-pointer.
The Retrievers came storming back in the second quarter with Jada Clowers and Juliet Esadah leading the way with six and four points, respectively. They trailed just 37-29 at the half.
Breese got her teammates involved in the third quarter by dishing off assists to Addison and Birkhead. Not to be left out, Aryna Taylor scored four points in the third quarter. Mount St. Mary’s shot 60% from 3-point range in the third quarter and continued with two 3-pointers in the second half from freshman guard Jessica Tomasetti.
For second-year UMBC coach Johnetta Hayes, her team’s second quarter play is the key to victory for future games. The Retrievers had a 6-0 run with 5:08 left in the quarter and outscored Mount St. Mary’s 15-13.
“Early on we made some adjustments defensively that helped us,” Hayes said. “We actually changed our defense a little bit and now eventually they made some adjustments as well. They had six 3s in the second half after only having two in the first half. I thought that helped us a little bit and we changed our rotation a little bit.”
The Mountaineers travel to College Park to take on Maryland at 1 p.m. Tuesday. UMBC travels to Washington on Thursday at 5 p.m. to face Howard.