Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball to meet Texas Southern in First Four — with No. 1 seed Michigan looming

“We are locking in on Texas Southern,” coach Dan Engelstad said minutes after the selection show had ended. “This is a team we don’t know much about yet. So for us, our focus completely goes to, how are we going to guard Texas Southern? How are we going to attack them? How are we going to put a plan together in a short amount of time? There won’t be a whole lot of sleep here the next couple nights, but that’s the best part for coaches. We love this. We love to find out ways that we can win a game against another champion.”