Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball cruises past Bryant, 60-42, to win 2nd straight Northeast Conference title and return to NCAA tournament

EMMITSBURG — Minutes after the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team captured the Northeast Conference tournament crown, first-year coach Antoine White raised the trophy in the middle of the floor inside Knott Arena. Then the top fell off and crashed to the hardwood.
That was really the only hiccup for the No. 3 seed Mountaineers, who trailed for just over two-and-a-half minutes en route to a 60-42 thumping of No. 7 seed Bryant on Sunday afternoon before an announced 2,272.
Mount St. Mary’s (16-12) captured its second straight conference tournament crown and fifth overall. The program was the first to win back-to-back NEC titles since Robert Morris in 2016 and 2017.
Senior point guard Michaela Harrison, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored a game-high 17 points and made two steals to send the Mountaineers back to the NCAA tournament.
“It’s just so exciting,” said Harrison, who averaged 19.7 points in three tournament games. “We had so many ups and downs and for us to make it back-to-back and do this for so many reasons like being able to play in front of our friends and family and get Coach Twan his first one and give our two seniors one last ride and make it end on a special note, it just means a lot. So I’m excited to go into the tournament and have an opportunity to possibly get an NCAA win.”
Mount St. Mary’s also got 13 points and five rebounds from graduate student shooting guard Kendall Bresee, nine points, three assists and three steals from graduate student shooting guard Kayla Agentowicz and seven points, six rebounds and two assists from sophomore power forward Isabella Hunt.
In fact, all seven Mountaineers who played finished with at least three points, one rebound and one steal.
“We’re seven-deep, but everyone can go off at any time,” Agentowicz said. “Everyone stepped up. Everyone played at least 20 minutes. It’s just a crazy feeling that you don’t know whose night it’s going to be.”
Bresee said the players were inspired by the presence of Aryna Taylor. The redshirt junior shooting guard tore her left Achilles tendon with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 62-50 win against No. 4 seed Wagner in the semifinal. Taylor, who entered the game ranking third on the team in points at 9.4 per game, did not play Sunday, but sat on the bench with her teammates.
Taylor’s injury was another in a long line of ailments as she had previously overcome three knee operations. Her teammates honored her by wearing blue long-sleeved shirts with Taylor’s No. 13 on the back and the words “NO QUIT” on the front.
“Us three especially, we’re her roommates,” Bresee said of her, Harrison and Agentowicz. “We became extremely close this year, and having that happen to her was one of the most heartbreaking things we’ve been through this year. She’s been through hell and back, but Aryna always comes out on top, and she always comes out better. She is our biggest cheerleader on and off the court. She’s constantly there. From this morning, she was waking us up with music. She is our No. 1 fan. Although she couldn’t help us on the court, she was there off the court every step of the way.”
Taylor’s loss was significant because Mount St. Mary’s had only seven players in uniform. Those players could not afford to get into foul trouble, which they avoided as only Agentowicz had three fouls.
“I knew just having seven players, it would be challenge, but I know what they were made of, and they’re made of the right stuff,” said White, who was promoted last April after head coach Maria Marchesano left the Mountaineers for the same position at Purdue Fort Wayne. “Since Day One, it starts with these three [motioning towards Harrison, Bresee and Agentowicz]. They set the tone with their work ethic both on and off the court. They set the tone for this team, and we knew we just had to stay the course.”
Graduate student center Brooke Beljko paced Bryant (10-22) with 16 points and four rebounds, but she was the only player to reach double figures.
Coach Mary Burke said the Bulldogs were hoping to continue their string of upsets en route to the program’s first tournament championship after upending No. 2 seed St. Francis Brooklyn, 65-63, in the quarterfinals and No. 1 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, 44-38, in the semifinals.
“We were really hoping that the dream would last for one more game,” she said. “I’m really proud of the players’ effort to get to this point. Obviously, we fell a little short and ran into the defending conference champions, who played at an extremely high level, and unfortunately, we didn’t play our best basketball. But I’m really proud for the ability of us to get to this point. If you were to say to me three weeks ago that we would be in the championship game at Mount, I probably would have used a little colorful language. So I’m happy to be in the moment and super proud of our program and the players that were involved in getting us here.”
As for the championship trophy that White bobbled? It was reassembled and in its customary form as it sat in front of the table where White and the players conducted their postgame news conference.
“When I first grabbed it, I was like, ‘It’s a little loose,’” he said. “It just kind of fell apart on me. I’m not going to touch it.”