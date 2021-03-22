Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball laments ‘silly mistakes’ in NCAA tournament loss, looks forward to next opportunity

“Obviously, it’s a huge bummer for our season to come to an end, and I think we’re going to kick ourselves because I feel like we didn’t put our best foot forward today,” coach Maria Marchesano said. “We didn’t play the best game we could have. But at the end of the day, there’s multiple pros on that team — five, six, maybe seven or eight WNBA players in that program. We’re going to pull for them as a fellow Maryland school, and hopefully, they do well in the tournament, but they kicked our butts today. The girls scrapped, and I’m really proud of how we played, but like I said, that’s an elite basketball team, and there’s not much you can do with that.”