Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball ditching Cinderella label for ‘a certain swagger’ heading into NCAA tournament

“We came here to build something and knew that we were going to have to go through the ups and downs of it, but just to see their work pay off and to see those faces and to see them hold that trophy and to see them dancing, even them being on this call with you guys, they have a different personality to them,” he said. “They have a different confidence, a certain swagger. Nana wasn’t saying take someone’s head off before. Damian [Chong Qui, the team’s junior point guard, is] making jokes. That’s the fun part as a coach, to see their confidence build. For me, that’s the reward.”