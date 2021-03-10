Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball punches ticket to NCAA tournament with 73-68 win over Bryant in NEC title game

After the 5-foot-8 Chong Qui scored nine straight points, Bryant drew to within 54-53 on Charles Pride’s layup with 7:20 left. Mount St. Mary’s proceeded to go on an 11-2 run for a 10-point advantage with 3:27 left. Pride later buried consecutive 3-pointers, and his layup with 18 seconds left reduced Bryant’s deficit to 70-68. But Nana Opoku, a 45% free-throw shooter this season, sank a pair after being intentionally fouled and sealed the Bulldogs’ fate.