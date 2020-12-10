Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball pauses activities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball program is joining the women’s team in suspending its season after positive tests for the coronavirus surfaced.
The team announced Thursday that the results were discovered during routine surveillance testing applied three time per week as required by the NCAA. As a result, Friday night’s home game against UMBC has been canceled.
The women’s team halted its season Monday after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
After Tuesday night’s 75-57 victory over Saint Francis, Mountaineers coach Dan Engelstad acknowledged the heightened concern that the coronavirus could find a way within his program.
“There is risk every time you’re with your group,” he said. “We’re preparing for every opponent like we’re going to play them, but we also know that this thing can change at a moment’s notice. And if that does happen, the teams that are going to be successful this year are going to be the ones that are able to be flexible, stick together, find different ways to connect with their teammates even when they’re not playing.”
The men’s team said the status of future games would be determined at a later date.