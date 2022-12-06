Morgan State women’s basketball cancels two games because of coronavirus cases

The Morgan State women’s basketball team has had to cancel two games after several players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bears were scheduled to play Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, on Sunday, but the game was canceled. Then Wednesday’s road contest against Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was canceled on Monday night.

A decision on the status of Sunday’s game at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas, has not yet been made.

Morgan State (7-2) ended a two-game losing streak by routing Towson, 76-48, on Wednesday.